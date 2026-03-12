https://sputnikglobe.com/20260312/italy-wont-join-war-against-iran-meloni-affirms-1123815185.html
Italy Won't Join War Against Iran, Meloni Affirms
Italy Won't Join War Against Iran, Meloni Affirms
Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni has voiced opposition to the US-Israeli aggression against Iran.
Addressing Parliament in Rome ahead of the EU Council, Meloni weighed in on the escalating crisis in the Middle East, making it very clear that Italy will not join US and Israeli military actions against Iran."I want to emphasize right away, to avoid any misunderstanding: Italy is not participating and does not intend to participate," she stressed.The prime minister described the military escalation as going "beyond the scope of international law."Italy has become the latest EU nation to oppose the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, joining the Netherlands, France, and Spain.
