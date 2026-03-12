https://sputnikglobe.com/20260312/ukraine-loses-over-340-soldiers-to-russias-tsentr-battlegroup-in-past-day-1123813628.html
Ukraine Loses Over 340 Soldiers to Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup in Past Day
Ukraine Loses Over 340 Soldiers to Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup in Past Day
Sputnik International
Ukraine lost over 340 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2026-03-12T10:34+0000
2026-03-12T10:34+0000
2026-03-12T10:34+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
military & intelligence
ukraine
russia
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/0d/1121867112_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c5ed7b9c5f21feebf840c0a4600b91e5.jpg
This is in addition to over 300 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Vostok battlegroup, over 255 by the Sever battlegroup, up to 185 by the Zapad battlegroup, over 160 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 85 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/0d/1121867112_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ea62965edf6b79aed5bf7cf9de0f38c1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine lost over 340 soldiers in combat against russia's tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the russian defense ministry said on thursday.
ukraine lost over 340 soldiers in combat against russia's tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the russian defense ministry said on thursday.
Ukraine Loses Over 340 Soldiers to Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup in Past Day
Ukraine lost over 340 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 340 servicepeople, three armored personnel carriers, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, two armored combat vehicles, nine cars, a Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery unit, and an ammunition depot," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to over 300 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Vostok battlegroup, over 255 by the Sever battlegroup, up to 185 by the Zapad battlegroup, over 160 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 85 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.