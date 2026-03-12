https://sputnikglobe.com/20260312/ukraine-loses-over-340-soldiers-to-russias-tsentr-battlegroup-in-past-day-1123813628.html

Ukraine Loses Over 340 Soldiers to Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup in Past Day

Ukraine lost over 340 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

This is in addition to over 300 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Vostok battlegroup, over 255 by the Sever battlegroup, up to 185 by the Zapad battlegroup, over 160 by the Yug battlegroup, and up to 85 by the Dnepr battlegroup, the ministry said.

