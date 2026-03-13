International
Economy
Thailand Ready to Start Negotiations With Russia on Oil Supplies - Deputy Prime Minister
Thailand Ready to Start Negotiations With Russia on Oil Supplies - Deputy Prime Minister
Thailand is ready to start negotiations with Russia on oil supplies, Thai Deputy Prime Minister Phipat Ratchakiprakarn said on Friday.
Thailand is ready to start negotiations with Russia on oil supplies, Thai Deputy Prime Minister Phipat Ratchakiprakarn said on Friday.
06:28 GMT 13.03.2026
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (left) and Thailand's Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow (right) during a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly high-level week in New York.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (left) and Thailand’s Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow (right) during a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly high-level week in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.03.2026
The US has authorized the sale of Russian crude oil and petroleum products that had been loaded onto tankers by March 12. The license is valid until April 11 and does not apply to transactions involving Iran.
Thailand is ready to start negotiations with Russia on oil supplies, Thai Deputy Prime Minister Phipat Ratchakiprakarn said on Friday.
"There is good news: it has become known from the US statement that the US has stopped boycotting Russian oil exports, so Thailand will become one of the countries that will now begin negotiations with Russia on the purchase of crude oil. The negotiations will be initiated by the Thai Ministry of Energy," the official told reporters.
