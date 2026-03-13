https://sputnikglobe.com/20260313/thailand-ready-to-start-negotiations-with-russia-on-oil-supplies---deputy-prime-minister-1123817646.html
Thailand Ready to Start Negotiations With Russia on Oil Supplies - Deputy Prime Minister
Thailand Ready to Start Negotiations With Russia on Oil Supplies - Deputy Prime Minister
Sputnik International
Thailand is ready to start negotiations with Russia on oil supplies, Thai Deputy Prime Minister Phipat Ratchakiprakarn said on Friday.
economy
russia
thailand
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/0d/1123817485_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f6830b87582354439319cf9bbd5d340a.jpg
russia
thailand
The US has authorized the sale of Russian crude oil and petroleum products that had been loaded onto tankers by March 12. The license is valid until April 11 and does not apply to transactions involving Iran.
"There is good news: it has become known from the US statement that the US has stopped boycotting Russian oil exports, so Thailand will become one of the countries that will now begin negotiations with Russia on the purchase of crude oil. The negotiations will be initiated by the Thai Ministry of Energy," the official told reporters.