United States to Launch Very Powerful Strikes on Iran Over Next Week - Trump

The United States plans to launch very powerful strikes against Iran over the next week, US President Donald Trump said.

"We have already damaged them so badly it would take years for them to ever rebuild. And we are going be hitting them very hard over the next week," Trump told Fox News.The United States is ready to provide escorts for oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz if necessary, Trump added.

