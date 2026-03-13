https://sputnikglobe.com/20260313/united-states-to-launch-very-powerful-strikes-on-iran-over-next-week---trump-1123819875.html
United States to Launch Very Powerful Strikes on Iran Over Next Week - Trump
Sputnik International
The United States plans to launch very powerful strikes against Iran over the next week, US President Donald Trump said.
2026-03-13T12:04+0000
2026-03-13T12:04+0000
2026-03-13T12:04+0000
donald trump
strait of hormuz
iran
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/07/1123784573_0:163:3062:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_32fa97b00e15e9c5526e09aaa343d8e5.jpg
"We have already damaged them so badly it would take years for them to ever rebuild. And we are going be hitting them very hard over the next week," Trump told Fox News.The United States is ready to provide escorts for oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz if necessary, Trump added.
strait of hormuz
iran
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/07/1123784573_166:0:2897:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_28bcb6376e2efa45db2319dc388e2916.jpg
us, iran, strikes, oil, tankers, strait of hormuz, escorts, damage, trump
The United States is ready to provide escorts for oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz if necessary, Trump added.
"We would do it if we needed to ... But you know, hopefully, things are going to go very well. We are going to see what happens," Trump told Fox News.