International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260314/gas-reserves-in-european-storage-facilities-hit-season-low-of-291---gazprom-1123824063.html
Gas Reserves in European Storage Facilities Hit Season Low of 29.1% - Gazprom
Gas Reserves in European Storage Facilities Hit Season Low of 29.1% - Gazprom
Sputnik International
Gas reserves in European underground storage facilities (UGS) have reached their lowest level since the start of the withdrawal season at 29.1%, Russian gas giant Gazprom stated on Saturday.
2026-03-14T12:39+0000
2026-03-14T12:39+0000
world
gazprom
european union (eu)
gas
russian gas
europe
netherlands
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/10/1091573767_0:182:3072:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_1f9065f4f6f714011035e260d361fe04.jpg
"Gas withdrawal from European underground storage facilities continues, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe data as of March 12. Stock levels have reached their lowest point since the beginning of the withdrawal season - 29.1%," the statement read. All gas injected into European UGS facilities in preparation for winter was withdrawn by mid-February, Gazprom added. Current withdrawals are coming from previous years' reserves. In the Netherlands, only 8.3% of gas reserves remain in storage - the lowest level for March 12 in recorded history.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260120/why-eu-has-no-alternative-but-to-return-to-russian-gas-imports-sooner-than-later-1123497716.html
netherlands
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/10/1091573767_187:0:2918:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1bd7e8c2d7ddebcdf8f217fce2c22533.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
gas reserves in europe, global energy, gazprom russian gas
gas reserves in europe, global energy, gazprom russian gas

Gas Reserves in European Storage Facilities Hit Season Low of 29.1% - Gazprom

12:39 GMT 14.03.2026
© AP Photo / Joerg SarbachA worker inspects parts of the largest gas storage facility of Western Europe in Rehden, northern Germany
A worker inspects parts of the largest gas storage facility of Western Europe in Rehden, northern Germany - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.03.2026
© AP Photo / Joerg Sarbach
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gas reserves in European underground storage facilities (UGS) have reached their lowest level since the start of the withdrawal season at 29.1%, Russian gas giant Gazprom stated on Saturday.
"Gas withdrawal from European underground storage facilities continues, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe data as of March 12. Stock levels have reached their lowest point since the beginning of the withdrawal season - 29.1%," the statement read.
All gas injected into European UGS facilities in preparation for winter was withdrawn by mid-February, Gazprom added. Current withdrawals are coming from previous years' reserves.
In the Netherlands, only 8.3% of gas reserves remain in storage - the lowest level for March 12 in recorded history.
Employees work at the gas metering units of the Gazprom's Amur Gas Processing Plant near the town of Svobodny, Amur Region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.01.2026
World
Why EU ‘Has No Alternative’ But to Return to Russian Gas Imports Sooner Than Later
20 January, 14:38 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала