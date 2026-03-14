https://sputnikglobe.com/20260314/gas-reserves-in-european-storage-facilities-hit-season-low-of-291---gazprom-1123824063.html
Gas Reserves in European Storage Facilities Hit Season Low of 29.1% - Gazprom
Gas Reserves in European Storage Facilities Hit Season Low of 29.1% - Gazprom
Sputnik International
Gas reserves in European underground storage facilities (UGS) have reached their lowest level since the start of the withdrawal season at 29.1%, Russian gas giant Gazprom stated on Saturday.
2026-03-14T12:39+0000
2026-03-14T12:39+0000
2026-03-14T12:39+0000
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"Gas withdrawal from European underground storage facilities continues, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe data as of March 12. Stock levels have reached their lowest point since the beginning of the withdrawal season - 29.1%," the statement read. All gas injected into European UGS facilities in preparation for winter was withdrawn by mid-February, Gazprom added. Current withdrawals are coming from previous years' reserves. In the Netherlands, only 8.3% of gas reserves remain in storage - the lowest level for March 12 in recorded history.
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gas reserves in europe, global energy, gazprom russian gas
gas reserves in europe, global energy, gazprom russian gas
Gas Reserves in European Storage Facilities Hit Season Low of 29.1% - Gazprom
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gas reserves in European underground storage facilities (UGS) have reached their lowest level since the start of the withdrawal season at 29.1%, Russian gas giant Gazprom stated on Saturday.
"Gas withdrawal from European underground storage facilities continues, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe data as of March 12. Stock levels have reached their lowest point since the beginning of the withdrawal season - 29.1%," the statement read.
All gas injected into European UGS facilities in preparation for winter was withdrawn by mid-February, Gazprom added. Current withdrawals are coming from previous years' reserves.
In the Netherlands, only 8.3% of gas reserves remain in storage - the lowest level for March 12 in recorded history.