https://sputnikglobe.com/20260314/gas-reserves-in-european-storage-facilities-hit-season-low-of-291---gazprom-1123824063.html

Gas Reserves in European Storage Facilities Hit Season Low of 29.1% - Gazprom

Gas Reserves in European Storage Facilities Hit Season Low of 29.1% - Gazprom

Sputnik International

Gas reserves in European underground storage facilities (UGS) have reached their lowest level since the start of the withdrawal season at 29.1%, Russian gas giant Gazprom stated on Saturday.

2026-03-14T12:39+0000

2026-03-14T12:39+0000

2026-03-14T12:39+0000

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gazprom

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russian gas

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"Gas withdrawal from European underground storage facilities continues, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe data as of March 12. Stock levels have reached their lowest point since the beginning of the withdrawal season - 29.1%," the statement read. All gas injected into European UGS facilities in preparation for winter was withdrawn by mid-February, Gazprom added. Current withdrawals are coming from previous years' reserves. In the Netherlands, only 8.3% of gas reserves remain in storage - the lowest level for March 12 in recorded history.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260120/why-eu-has-no-alternative-but-to-return-to-russian-gas-imports-sooner-than-later-1123497716.html

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