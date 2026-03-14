https://sputnikglobe.com/20260314/us-could-seek-to-stake-claim-in-gulf-oil-trade-with-kharg-island-attack-iran-affairs-expert-1123825928.html

US Could Seek to Stake Claim in Gulf Oil Trade With Kharg Island Attack – Iran Affairs Expert

US Could Seek to Stake Claim in Gulf Oil Trade With Kharg Island Attack – Iran Affairs Expert

Sputnik International

Given the fact that Iran’s Kharg Island is a vital part of oil trade in the region, any attack upon it could be regarded as an attempt to seize control over a strategic spot in the Persian Gulf, Vladimir Yurtaev, member of the European Society of Experts on Iran Affairs, tells Sputnik.

2026-03-14T18:30+0000

2026-03-14T18:30+0000

2026-03-14T18:30+0000

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While the extent of the damage wrought by the US attacks is not immediately clear, the strikes likely targeted air defenses and other defensive assets on the island, he suggests.Since the US also refrained from attacking Qeshm Island – another Iranian island in the Gulf, which hosts many oil companies’ offices – Yurtaev argues that the US wants to keep the oil industry largely intact and operational amid the ongoing conflict.Real Price of Ruining Iran's Oil ExportsAn attack against the oil terminal on Kharg Island could have severe repercussions for the US and further exacerbate the problems the US is already facing due to the disruption of the oil trade in the Persian Gulf, says Yurtaev.Due to the opaque nature of Iran’s oil trade, it is difficult to say exactly what countries purchase Iranian oil and who would thus suffer from US attacks on the sector, he explains.In the end, he adds, the US could end up harming its own interests with such strikes, just as the US already shot itself in the foot “in other aspects of its Middle Eastern policies.”Why US Cannot Hold Kharg IslandThe odds of a successful US landing operation on Kharg Island seem negligible, seeing how the island’s landscape offers little cover from Iranian retaliation.Any US invasion force landing on the island would be bled dry by constant drone and missile strikes, making it a high, maybe even too high a price to pay for the US, Yurtaev observes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260312/iranian-strategy-built-on-lessons-of-us-wars-faith-and-homegrown-tech-1123816130.html

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