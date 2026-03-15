https://sputnikglobe.com/20260315/terms-arent-good-enough-trump-rejects-iran-deal-for-now-1123827472.html
‘Terms Aren’t Good Enough’: Trump Rejects Iran Deal for Now
‘Terms Aren’t Good Enough’: Trump Rejects Iran Deal for Now
Sputnik International
Donald Trump claimed in an NBC telephone interview that Iran is willing to negotiate to end the war the US and Israel unleashed against it.
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However, he personally doesn’t think the current terms are favorable for cutting a deal. Asked what those terms might look like, Trump refused to elaborate: “I don’t want to say that to you.” Trump said he was “surprised” that Iran responded to the US–Israeli strikes by targeting other Middle Eastern countries. He also claimed that US strikes on Kharg Island on Saturday “totally demolished” most of the island — adding that “we may hit it a few more times just for fun.” Trump also revealed that the US is working with “numerous countries” on a plan to secure the Strait of Hormuz, as global oil prices spike amid rising tensions in the region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260315/live-updates-middle-east-tensions-mount-after-strikes-on-iran--day-16-1123826807.html
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‘Terms Aren’t Good Enough’: Trump Rejects Iran Deal for Now
Donald Trump claimed in an NBC telephone interview that Iran is willing to negotiate to end the war the US and Israel unleashed against it.
However, he personally doesn’t think the current terms are favorable for cutting a deal.
“I don’t want to make it because the terms aren’t good enough yet,” he said, adding that any agreement would have to be “very solid.”
Asked what those terms might look like, Trump refused to elaborate: “I don’t want to say that to you.”
Trump said he was “surprised” that Iran responded to the US–Israeli strikes by targeting other Middle Eastern countries.
He also claimed that US strikes on Kharg Island on Saturday “totally demolished” most of the island — adding that “we may hit it a few more times just for fun.”
Trump also revealed that the US is working with “numerous countries” on a plan to secure the Strait of Hormuz, as global oil prices spike amid rising tensions in the region.
Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated that the critical oil shipping route would only be closed to “those who are attacking us.”