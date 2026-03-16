https://sputnikglobe.com/20260316/iran-accuses-israel-of-ecocide-that-will-scar-generations-1123830827.html

Iran Accuses Israel of Ecocide That Will Scar Generations

Iran Accuses Israel of Ecocide That Will Scar Generations

Sputnik International

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi demands that Israel be "punished for its war crimes" against the Islamic Republic. 16.03.2026, Sputnik International

2026-03-16T05:23+0000

2026-03-16T05:23+0000

2026-03-16T05:23+0000

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The bombings of fuel depots in Tehran by Israeli authorities “violate international law and constitute ecocide,” he posted on X. Araghchi warned the attacks could leave lasting environmental damage, threatening residents’ health and contaminating soil and groundwater for generations. Earlier, Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani formally lodged a complaint with the UN after attacks on fuel storage facilities caused toxic air and acidic rain, posing grave health risks for civilians.

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