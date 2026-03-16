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Iran Accuses Israel of Ecocide That Will Scar Generations
Iran Accuses Israel of Ecocide That Will Scar Generations
Sputnik International
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi demands that Israel be "punished for its war crimes" against the Islamic Republic. 16.03.2026, Sputnik International
2026-03-16T05:23+0000
2026-03-16T05:23+0000
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The bombings of fuel depots in Tehran by Israeli authorities “violate international law and constitute ecocide,” he posted on X. Araghchi warned the attacks could leave lasting environmental damage, threatening residents’ health and contaminating soil and groundwater for generations. Earlier, Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani formally lodged a complaint with the UN after attacks on fuel storage facilities caused toxic air and acidic rain, posing grave health risks for civilians.
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Iran Accuses Israel of Ecocide That Will Scar Generations

05:23 GMT 16.03.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiIranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks in a joint press briefing with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks in a joint press briefing with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.03.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi demands that Israel be "punished for its war crimes" against the Islamic Republic.
The bombings of fuel depots in Tehran by Israeli authorities “violate international law and constitute ecocide,” he posted on X.
Araghchi warned the attacks could leave lasting environmental damage, threatening residents’ health and contaminating soil and groundwater for generations.
Earlier, Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani formally lodged a complaint with the UN after attacks on fuel storage facilities caused toxic air and acidic rain, posing grave health risks for civilians.
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