https://sputnikglobe.com/20260316/iran-war-exposes-limits-of-us-military-power-journalist-1123834920.html

Iran War Exposes Limits of US Military Power – Journalist

Iran War Exposes Limits of US Military Power – Journalist

Sputnik International

The United States does have great firepower, but it is still far from the strongest country in the world, veteran war correspondent Elijah J. Magnier tells Sputnik.

2026-03-16T17:21+0000

2026-03-16T17:21+0000

2026-03-16T17:21+0000

analysis

elijah j. magnier

strait of hormuz

israel

us

iran

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Despite Iran being forced to endure “47 years of maximum pressure and sanctions,” Magnier points out, the US still cannot best it and is forced to ask other countries to help open the Strait of Hormuz.“We see the strongest country in the world and the strongest army in the Middle East - that is Israel- fighting Iran and not managing to achieve their objectives and calling for help and support from the Europeans and from NATO,” he observes.The United States’ military presence in the Middle East has also been put into question as the US can neither protect its military bases in the region nor defend the countries that host these facilities.To add insult to injury, the US and Israel found themselves unable to achieve any of their stated objectives – be it the destruction of Iran’s missile program or the dismantling of the Iranian nuclear program.Meanwhile, Trump’s claims that the US wiped out Iran’s entire missile capability don’t hold water either, as Iran regularly provides ample evidence to the contrary in the form of multiple missile launches.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260312/iranian-strategy-built-on-lessons-of-us-wars-faith-and-homegrown-tech-1123816130.html

strait of hormuz

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