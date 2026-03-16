https://sputnikglobe.com/20260316/russian-armed-forces-hit-ukrainian-energy-and-transport-infrastructure-facilities-1123832691.html

Russian Armed Forces Hit Ukrainian Energy and Transport Infrastructure Facilities

Russian Armed Forces Hit Ukrainian Energy and Transport Infrastructure Facilities

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have damaged Ukrainian energy and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian military, as well as a drone production facility, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

2026-03-16T11:16+0000

2026-03-16T11:16+0000

2026-03-16T11:16+0000

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"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have inflicted damage on Ukraine's energy and transport infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a workshop for the production of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, their preparation and launch sites at military airfields, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 143 areas," the ministry said in the statement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260315/russian-armed-forces-struck-ukrainian-energy-facilities-1123827902.html

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