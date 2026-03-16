https://sputnikglobe.com/20260316/russian-armed-forces-hit-ukrainian-energy-and-transport-infrastructure-facilities-1123832691.html
Russian Armed Forces Hit Ukrainian Energy and Transport Infrastructure Facilities
Russian Armed Forces Hit Ukrainian Energy and Transport Infrastructure Facilities
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have damaged Ukrainian energy and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian military, as well as a drone production facility, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
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"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have inflicted damage on Ukraine's energy and transport infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a workshop for the production of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, their preparation and launch sites at military airfields, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 143 areas," the ministry said in the statement.
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russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, special military operation, liberation, losses, servicemen, soldiers, battlegroups, sever battlegroup, yug battlegroup, zapad battlegroup, vostok battlegroup, tsentr battlegroup, dnepr battlegroup
russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, special military operation, liberation, losses, servicemen, soldiers, battlegroups, sever battlegroup, yug battlegroup, zapad battlegroup, vostok battlegroup, tsentr battlegroup, dnepr battlegroup
Russian Armed Forces Hit Ukrainian Energy and Transport Infrastructure Facilities
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have damaged Ukrainian energy and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian military, as well as a drone production facility, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have inflicted damage on Ukraine's energy and transport infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a workshop for the production of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, their preparation and launch sites at military airfields, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 143 areas," the ministry said in the statement.
Ukraine lost over 300 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup
, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts
Up to 285 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
, over 280 by the Vostok battlegroup
, over 180 by the Zapad battlegroup
, up to 130 by the Yug battlegroup
, and up to 55 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian air defense destroyed 4 aerial bombs and 494 Ukrainian drones