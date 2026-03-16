https://sputnikglobe.com/20260316/trump-calls-on-european-arab-allies-to-do-more-to-open-strait-of-hormuz---white-house-1123833261.html

Trump Calls on European, Arab Allies to 'Do More' to Open Strait of Hormuz - White House

Trump Calls on European, Arab Allies to 'Do More' to Open Strait of Hormuz - White House

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump is trying to encourage European allies and partners in the Arab world to join the US in its effort to "open" the Strait of Hormuz, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday.

2026-03-16T13:34+0000

2026-03-16T13:34+0000

2026-03-16T13:34+0000

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"The president is speaking with our allies in Europe, and also many of our partners in the Gulf and Arab world to encourage them to step up to do more to open the Strait of Hormuz — and our NATO allies especially need to step up," Leavitt told Fox News. Trump is calling on US allies to "do the right thing" so that Europe, the Middle East, and the rest of the world are safe, she added. The escalation around Iran has led to the de facto halt of traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for deliveries of oil and liquefied natural gas from the Persian Gulf countries to the global market, affecting oil exports and production in the region.

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