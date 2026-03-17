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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/russian-paralympians-return-to-a-heros-welcome-1123839695.html
Russian Paralympians Return to Hero’s Welcome
Russian Paralympians Return to Hero’s Welcome
Sputnik International
Russian winter Paralympic athletes were greeted with applause and cheers of “Bravo!” on Red Square after their standout performance in Italy.
2026-03-17T13:16+0000
2026-03-17T13:35+0000
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The team claimed 12 medals — including eight gold —At the 2026 Winter Paralympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, finishing third overall.It was the first time since 2014 that Russian athletes were allowed to compete under their national flag and anthem.Stars of the games included Anastasiia Bagiian with three gold medals, while Varvara Voronchikhina and Ivan Golubkov each secured double victories.Fans packed central Moscow as the team celebrated with an autograph session and a group photo in the heart of the capital.
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Russian Paralympians Return to Hero’s Welcome

13:16 GMT 17.03.2026 (Updated: 13:35 GMT 17.03.2026)
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Russian winter Paralympic athletes were greeted with applause and cheers of “Bravo!” on Red Square after their standout performance in Italy.
The team claimed 12 medals — including eight gold —At the 2026 Winter Paralympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, finishing third overall.
It was the first time since 2014 that Russian athletes were allowed to compete under their national flag and anthem.
Stars of the games included Anastasiia Bagiian with three gold medals, while Varvara Voronchikhina and Ivan Golubkov each secured double victories.
Fans packed central Moscow as the team celebrated with an autograph session and a group photo in the heart of the capital.
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankThree-time Olympic champion Anastasiia Bagiian and her leading athlete, Sergey Sinyakin, during the honoring of Russian athletes at GUM.
Three-time Olympic champion Anastasiia Bagiian and her leading athlete, Sergey Sinyakin, during the honoring of Russian athletes at GUM. - Sputnik International
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Three-time Olympic champion Anastasiia Bagiian and her leading athlete, Sergey Sinyakin, during the honoring of Russian athletes at GUM.
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankTwo-time Olympic champion and silver and bronze medalist at the 2026 Paralympic Games Varvara Voronchikhina during a ceremony honoring Russian athletes at GUM.
Two-time Olympic champion and silver and bronze medalist at the 2026 Paralympic Games Varvara Voronchikhina during a ceremony honoring Russian athletes at GUM. - Sputnik International
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Two-time Olympic champion and silver and bronze medalist at the 2026 Paralympic Games Varvara Voronchikhina during a ceremony honoring Russian athletes at GUM.
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankTwo-time Olympic champion Ivan Golubkov during the ceremony honoring Russian athletes at GUM.
Two-time Olympic champion Ivan Golubkov during the ceremony honoring Russian athletes at GUM. - Sputnik International
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Two-time Olympic champion Ivan Golubkov during the ceremony honoring Russian athletes at GUM.
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankHonoring Russian athletes at GUM. The Russian Paralympic team took third place in the medal standings, with six athletes winning 12 medals: 8 gold, 1 silver, and 3 bronze.
Honoring Russian athletes at GUM. The Russian Paralympic team took third place in the medal standings, with six athletes winning 12 medals: 8 gold, 1 silver, and 3 bronze. - Sputnik International
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Honoring Russian athletes at GUM. The Russian Paralympic team took third place in the medal standings, with six athletes winning 12 medals: 8 gold, 1 silver, and 3 bronze.
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