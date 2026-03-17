Russian Paralympians Return to Hero’s Welcome

The team claimed 12 medals — including eight gold —At the 2026 Winter Paralympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, finishing third overall.It was the first time since 2014 that Russian athletes were allowed to compete under their national flag and anthem.Stars of the games included Anastasiia Bagiian with three gold medals, while Varvara Voronchikhina and Ivan Golubkov each secured double victories.Fans packed central Moscow as the team celebrated with an autograph session and a group photo in the heart of the capital.
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