https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/russian-paralympians-return-to-a-heros-welcome-1123839695.html

Russian Paralympians Return to Hero’s Welcome

Russian Paralympians Return to Hero’s Welcome

Sputnik International

Russian winter Paralympic athletes were greeted with applause and cheers of “Bravo!” on Red Square after their standout performance in Italy.

2026-03-17T13:16+0000

2026-03-17T13:16+0000

2026-03-17T13:35+0000

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The team claimed 12 medals — including eight gold —At the 2026 Winter Paralympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, finishing third overall.It was the first time since 2014 that Russian athletes were allowed to compete under their national flag and anthem.Stars of the games included Anastasiia Bagiian with three gold medals, while Varvara Voronchikhina and Ivan Golubkov each secured double victories.Fans packed central Moscow as the team celebrated with an autograph session and a group photo in the heart of the capital.

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