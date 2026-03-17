https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/russian-scientists-teach-stroke-patients-brains-to-remember-walking-using-vr-1123840084.html

Russian Scientists Teach Stroke Patients’ Brains to 'Remember' Walking Using VR

Russian Scientists Teach Stroke Patients’ Brains to 'Remember' Walking Using VR

Sputnik International

Specialists at Tyumen Medical University created a VR program for post-stroke rehabilitation.

2026-03-17T14:29+0000

2026-03-17T14:29+0000

2026-03-17T14:29+0000

russia

tyumen

russia

vr

vr headset

scientists

scientific research

scientific study

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/11/1123839928_0:71:1280:791_1920x0_80_0_0_a278e47fb2fb77fde09998d4361e9b87.jpg

A new virtual reality program for rehabilitating patients after an ischemic stroke has been developed by specialists at Tyumen State Medical University in Russia. Using this program together with a robotic training device creates the sensation of riding a bicycle for the patient. The results were published in the journal Bulletin of Rehabilitation Medicine of the Russian Ministry of Health.Ischemic stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is disrupted: cells that do not receive enough blood begin to die rapidly. After a stroke, patients may develop limb paralysis, speech disorders and other long-term complications, the university explained. Researchers emphasized that stroke is one of the leading causes of disability among adults. University scientists developed a program designed to restore leg function after an ischemic stroke. The method can be used together with a robotic exercise bike as early as the third day after a patient’s condition stabilizes. The robotic device turns the pedals on its own while the patient’s feet are fixed in place, and at the same time the person wearing VR goggles sees themselves riding a bicycle. According to the researcher, this therapy proved more effective than standard rehabilitation or recovery using augmented-reality gloves. “After just 10 days, patients who completed daily 15-minute sessions with the new program showed statistically significant improvements in their ability to distribute weight on the affected leg and better control their balance compared with the control group receiving standard therapy,” Turovinina said. Tyumen State Medical University of the Russian Ministry of Health has now received official registration for the developed rehabilitation system.

tyumen

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian scientists, specialists at tyumen medical university, post-stroke rehabilitation