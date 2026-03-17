https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/russian-scientists-teach-stroke-patients-brains-to-remember-walking-using-vr-1123840084.html
Russian Scientists Teach Stroke Patients’ Brains to 'Remember' Walking Using VR
Russian Scientists Teach Stroke Patients’ Brains to 'Remember' Walking Using VR
Sputnik International
Specialists at Tyumen Medical University created a VR program for post-stroke rehabilitation.
2026-03-17T14:29+0000
2026-03-17T14:29+0000
2026-03-17T14:29+0000
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A new virtual reality program for rehabilitating patients after an ischemic stroke has been developed by specialists at Tyumen State Medical University in Russia. Using this program together with a robotic training device creates the sensation of riding a bicycle for the patient. The results were published in the journal Bulletin of Rehabilitation Medicine of the Russian Ministry of Health.Ischemic stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is disrupted: cells that do not receive enough blood begin to die rapidly. After a stroke, patients may develop limb paralysis, speech disorders and other long-term complications, the university explained. Researchers emphasized that stroke is one of the leading causes of disability among adults. University scientists developed a program designed to restore leg function after an ischemic stroke. The method can be used together with a robotic exercise bike as early as the third day after a patient’s condition stabilizes. The robotic device turns the pedals on its own while the patient’s feet are fixed in place, and at the same time the person wearing VR goggles sees themselves riding a bicycle. According to the researcher, this therapy proved more effective than standard rehabilitation or recovery using augmented-reality gloves. “After just 10 days, patients who completed daily 15-minute sessions with the new program showed statistically significant improvements in their ability to distribute weight on the affected leg and better control their balance compared with the control group receiving standard therapy,” Turovinina said. Tyumen State Medical University of the Russian Ministry of Health has now received official registration for the developed rehabilitation system.
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russian scientists, specialists at tyumen medical university, post-stroke rehabilitation
russian scientists, specialists at tyumen medical university, post-stroke rehabilitation
Russian Scientists Teach Stroke Patients’ Brains to 'Remember' Walking Using VR
Specialists at Tyumen Medical University created a VR program for post-stroke rehabilitation.
A new virtual reality program for rehabilitating patients after an ischemic stroke has been developed by specialists at Tyumen State Medical University in Russia. Using this program together with a robotic training device creates the sensation of riding a bicycle for the patient. The results were published in the journal Bulletin of Rehabilitation Medicine of the Russian Ministry of Health
.
Ischemic stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is disrupted: cells that do not receive enough blood begin to die rapidly. After a stroke, patients may develop limb paralysis, speech disorders and other long-term complications, the university explained. Researchers emphasized that stroke is one of the leading causes of disability among adults.
“The earlier rehabilitation begins after a stroke, the more effective it is. The greatest progress can be achieved in the first three months,” said Elena Turovinina, head of the Department of Medical Prevention and Rehabilitation at Tyumen Medical University.
University scientists developed a program designed to restore leg function after an ischemic stroke. The method can be used together with a robotic exercise bike as early as the third day after a patient’s condition stabilizes.
“After a stroke, the patient does not feel the connection between the brain and the lower limbs. We restore it using a virtual reality program. The sensation of movement helps ‘trick’ the brain, encouraging it to build new neural connections and engage the spinal cord and peripheral nervous system more actively,” Turovinina explained.
The robotic device turns the pedals on its own while the patient’s feet are fixed in place, and at the same time the person wearing VR goggles
sees themselves riding a bicycle. According to the researcher, this therapy proved more effective than standard rehabilitation or recovery using augmented-reality gloves.
“After just 10 days, patients who completed daily 15-minute sessions with the new program showed statistically significant improvements in their ability to distribute weight on the affected leg and better control their balance compared with the control group receiving standard therapy,” Turovinina said.
Tyumen State Medical University of the Russian Ministry of Health has now received official registration for the developed rehabilitation system.