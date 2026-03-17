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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/us-general-too-drunk--fell-three-times-in-kiev-lost-secret-maps--dod-report-1123835821.html
US General 'Too Drunk' — Fell Three Times in Kiev, Lost Secret Maps — DoD Report
US General 'Too Drunk' — Fell Three Times in Kiev, Lost Secret Maps — DoD Report
Sputnik International
Then-Army Maj. Gen. Antonio Aguto, now retired, was supposed to oversee US military support to Ukraine but was too busy drinking, a Pentagon inspector general report revealed.
2026-03-17T05:03+0000
2026-03-17T05:03+0000
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After heavy drinking in Kiev, Aguto FELL three times: Witnesses described him as glassy-eyed, swaying, slurring, repeating himself and looking “completely disheveled” and “out of it.”The general also lost Secret war maps on a train for over 24 hours, after carrying them in an unsecured plastic tube — before they were eventually recovered by Ukrainian nationals. US military in action: Drunk. Disoriented. Losing secrets.
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US General 'Too Drunk' — Fell Three Times in Kiev, Lost Secret Maps — DoD Report

05:03 GMT 17.03.2026
© WikipediaFormer Army Maj. Gen. Antonio Aguto
Former Army Maj. Gen. Antonio Aguto - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.03.2026
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Then-Army Maj. Gen. Antonio Aguto, now retired, was supposed to oversee US military support to Ukraine but was too busy drinking, a Pentagon inspector general report revealed.
After heavy drinking in Kiev, Aguto FELL three times:
slammed into a wall in his hotel room
fell again overnight, hitting his forehead
then crashed onto concrete outside the US Embassy, tearing his jacket — before showing up to meetings anyway
Witnesses described him as glassy-eyed, swaying, slurring, repeating himself and looking “completely disheveled” and “out of it.”
The general also lost Secret war maps on a train for over 24 hours, after carrying them in an unsecured plastic tube — before they were eventually recovered by Ukrainian nationals.
US military in action: Drunk. Disoriented. Losing secrets.
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