https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/us-general-too-drunk--fell-three-times-in-kiev-lost-secret-maps--dod-report-1123835821.html

US General 'Too Drunk' — Fell Three Times in Kiev, Lost Secret Maps — DoD Report

US General 'Too Drunk' — Fell Three Times in Kiev, Lost Secret Maps — DoD Report

Sputnik International

Then-Army Maj. Gen. Antonio Aguto, now retired, was supposed to oversee US military support to Ukraine but was too busy drinking, a Pentagon inspector general report revealed.

2026-03-17T05:03+0000

2026-03-17T05:03+0000

2026-03-17T05:03+0000

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After heavy drinking in Kiev, Aguto FELL three times: Witnesses described him as glassy-eyed, swaying, slurring, repeating himself and looking “completely disheveled” and “out of it.”The general also lost Secret war maps on a train for over 24 hours, after carrying them in an unsecured plastic tube — before they were eventually recovered by Ukrainian nationals. US military in action: Drunk. Disoriented. Losing secrets.

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