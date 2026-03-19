https://sputnikglobe.com/20260319/nato-war-on-libya-was-organized-aggression-to-plunder-resources--analyst-1123849085.html

NATO War on Libya Was 'Organized Aggression' to Plunder Resources — Analyst

NATO War on Libya Was 'Organized Aggression' to Plunder Resources — Analyst

Sputnik International

Fifteen years after NATO’s intervention in Libya, Western claims that the operation was launched to protect civilians have become “completely obvious” as false, international law expert Dr. Mohammed Mahmoud Mehran told Sputnik.

2026-03-19T03:38+0000

2026-03-19T03:38+0000

2026-03-19T04:45+0000

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2011 libya military intervention

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“The NATO war against Libya was an organized crime of aggression aimed at plundering resources and destroying the gold dinar,” Mehran said.According to the expert, the operation was in fact “organized aggression aimed at destroying a model African state that challenged Western financial hegemony through the gold dinar project.”Among the achievements he highlighted were an illiteracy eradication rate of 87%, fully free education and healthcare, state scholarships for study abroad, free electricity, interest-free loans, and gasoline priced at $0.14 per liter — “cheaper than water.”He argued that NATO “turned Libya from the country with the highest standard of living in Africa into a failed state plunged into chaos and civil wars,” calling the intervention “a gross violation of the UN Charter and a dangerous precedent in international law.”The expert said the real motives behind the intervention were “purely economic and geopolitical.” In particular, he pointed to Muammar Gaddafi’s project for a unified African currency — the gold dinar — backed by 143 tons of gold.According to Mehran, the initiative “threatened the dominance of the dollar and the CFA franc” and “could have freed Africa from financial dependence on the West.” He added that leaked emails from former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton “confirmed that the gold dinar was the main reason for the war, not the protection of civilians.”Libyan oil was also a strategic objective, he said, noting that Western corporations such as Total and BP sought greater control over the country’s resources after Gaddafi introduced tougher terms “in the interests of the Libyan state.”Mehran also pointed to the scandal surrounding former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, saying he “promoted the military intervention to conceal financing of his 2007 election campaign by Gaddafi.” Sarkozy’s conviction in France in 2025, he argued, “proves that the war was a personal and financial conspiracy, not the protection of human rights.”On the legal side, Mehran said UN Security Council Resolution 1973 authorized the protection of civilians, not regime change. In his words, NATO “grossly exceeded its mandate, turning the operation into a full-scale war to overthrow the Libyan government.”He added that this violated Article 2 of the UN Charter, which prohibits interference in the internal affairs of states, and noted that Russia and China objected to such an interpretation of the resolution, but NATO ignored their position.Mehran said the consequences are still visible in Libya today, which he described as facing “two civil wars, three competing governments, armed militias, human trafficking and the collapse of state services.”Mehran called Libya “a harsh lesson for the world” and urged developing countries not to trust Western rhetoric about humanitarian intervention, warning that “humanitarian wars serve as a cover for a new colonial plunder.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230215/from-arab-spring-to-failed-state-winter-how-gaddafis-misplaced-trust-in-the-west-led-to-his-demise-1107470635.html

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