https://sputnikglobe.com/20260320/global-food-crisis-looms-amid-middle-east-war-1123869876.html

Global Food Crisis Looms Amid Middle East War

Global Food Crisis Looms Amid Middle East War

Sputnik International

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has stopped about 50% of global fertilizer exports, which could disrupt agricultural seasons and lead to a food crisis.

2026-03-20T14:16+0000

2026-03-20T14:16+0000

2026-03-20T14:16+0000

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Persian Gulf countries account for 38% of global nitrate fertilizer exports and 20% of phosphate fertilizer exports. Since the conflict began, nitrate fertilizer prices have risen by 30%.Countries like Sudan, Sri Lanka and Australia are among the most affected by the disruption.Check Sputnik's infographic to find out more!

strait of hormuz

persian gulf

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closure of the strait of hormuz, fertilizer exports, agricultural seasons, fertilizer exports