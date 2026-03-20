https://sputnikglobe.com/20260320/global-food-crisis-looms-amid-middle-east-war-1123869876.html
Global Food Crisis Looms Amid Middle East War
Global Food Crisis Looms Amid Middle East War
Sputnik International
The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has stopped about 50% of global fertilizer exports, which could disrupt agricultural seasons and lead to a food crisis.
2026-03-20T14:16+0000
2026-03-20T14:16+0000
2026-03-20T14:16+0000
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Persian Gulf countries account for 38% of global nitrate fertilizer exports and 20% of phosphate fertilizer exports. Since the conflict began, nitrate fertilizer prices have risen by 30%.Countries like Sudan, Sri Lanka and Australia are among the most affected by the disruption.Check Sputnik's infographic to find out more!
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closure of the strait of hormuz, fertilizer exports, agricultural seasons, fertilizer exports
closure of the strait of hormuz, fertilizer exports, agricultural seasons, fertilizer exports
Global Food Crisis Looms Amid Middle East War
The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has stopped a major part of global fertilizer exports, which could disrupt harvests and cause a food crisis.
Persian Gulf countries account for 38% of global nitrate fertilizer exports and 20% of phosphate fertilizer exports. Since the conflict began, nitrate fertilizer prices have risen by 30%.
Countries like Sudan, Sri Lanka and Australia are among the most affected by the disruption.
Check Sputnik's infographic to find out more!