https://sputnikglobe.com/20260321/araghchi-condemns-us-use-of-uk-bases-for-aggression-against-iran-1123871829.html

Araghchi Condemns US Use of UK Bases for Aggression Against Iran

Araghchi Condemns US Use of UK Bases for Aggression Against Iran

Sputnik International

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is putting the lives of his compatriots at risk by allowing British bases to be used for aggression against Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

2026-03-21T03:17+0000

2026-03-21T03:17+0000

2026-03-21T04:02+0000

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The UK government on Friday approved the US use of UK bases for strikes against Iran's missile sites. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.

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