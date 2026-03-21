https://sputnikglobe.com/20260321/araghchi-condemns-us-use-of-uk-bases-for-aggression-against-iran-1123871829.html
Araghchi Condemns US Use of UK Bases for Aggression Against Iran
Araghchi Condemns US Use of UK Bases for Aggression Against Iran
Sputnik International
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is putting the lives of his compatriots at risk by allowing British bases to be used for aggression against Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.
2026-03-21T03:17+0000
2026-03-21T03:17+0000
2026-03-21T04:02+0000
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The UK government on Friday approved the US use of UK bases for strikes against Iran's missile sites. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
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Araghchi Condemns US Use of UK Bases for Aggression Against Iran
03:17 GMT 21.03.2026 (Updated: 04:02 GMT 21.03.2026)
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is putting the lives of his compatriots at risk by allowing British bases to be used for aggression against Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.
The UK government on Friday approved the US use of UK bases for strikes against Iran's missile sites.
"Vast majority of the British People do not want any part in the Israel-U.S. war of choice on Iran. Ignoring his own People, Mr. Starmer is putting British lives in danger by allowing UK bases to be used for aggression against Iran. Iran will exercise its right to self-defense," Araghchi wrote on X.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.