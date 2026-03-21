https://sputnikglobe.com/20260321/iran-has-no-intention-of-conflicting-with-neighboring-states---president-1123873451.html

Iran Has No Intention of Conflicting With Neighboring States - President

Iran Has No Intention of Conflicting With Neighboring States - President

Sputnik International

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday in an address to neighboring Muslim countries that Iran has no intention of entering into conflict with its neighbors.

2026-03-21T12:39+0000

2026-03-21T12:39+0000

2026-03-21T12:39+0000

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"You are our brothers - we have no intention of entering into conflict with you," Pezeshkian said on X in a post marking the end of Ramadan. Only Israel stands to benefit from any confrontation between Iran and its neighboring Muslim countries, the president added. The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.

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