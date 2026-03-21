https://sputnikglobe.com/20260321/iran-has-no-intention-of-conflicting-with-neighboring-states---president-1123873451.html
Iran Has No Intention of Conflicting With Neighboring States - President
Iran Has No Intention of Conflicting With Neighboring States - President
Sputnik International
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday in an address to neighboring Muslim countries that Iran has no intention of entering into conflict with its neighbors.
2026-03-21T12:39+0000
2026-03-21T12:39+0000
2026-03-21T12:39+0000
world
masoud pezeshkian
israel
middle east
iran
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/10/1122260076_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_678022cc85a11be55482886a23fcd55f.jpg
"You are our brothers - we have no intention of entering into conflict with you," Pezeshkian said on X in a post marking the end of Ramadan. Only Israel stands to benefit from any confrontation between Iran and its neighboring Muslim countries, the president added. The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.
israel
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/10/1122260076_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2f8427325087eddc78da15a87395c453.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
pezeshkian, iran, israel, us, conflict, country, neighbor, intention, president
pezeshkian, iran, israel, us, conflict, country, neighbor, intention, president
Iran Has No Intention of Conflicting With Neighboring States - President
DUBAI (Sputnik) - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Saturday in an address to neighboring Muslim countries that Iran has no intention of entering into conflict with its neighbors.
"You are our brothers - we have no intention of entering into conflict with you," Pezeshkian said on X in a post marking the end of Ramadan.
Only Israel stands to benefit from any confrontation between Iran and its neighboring Muslim countries, the president added.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran has carried out retaliatory strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military targets in the Middle East.
The US and Israel initially claimed their "preemptive" attack was necessary to counter the perceived threat coming from Iran's nuclear program, but they soon made it clear that they want to see a change of power in Iran.