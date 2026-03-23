https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/lavrov-araghchi-discuss-situation-in-persian-gulf-zone-by-phone--russian-foreign-ministry-1123882681.html
Lavrov, Araghchi Discuss Situation in Persian Gulf Zone by Phone- Russian Foreign Ministry
Lavrov, Araghchi Discuss Situation in Persian Gulf Zone by Phone- Russian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi have discussed the situation in the Persian Gulf zone during a phone conversation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
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"At the initiative of the Iranian side, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The situation in the Persian Gulf zone, which has deteriorated dramatically as a result of the aggression of the United States and Israel, was discussed," the ministry said in a statement. The Iranian foreign minister thanked Moscow for its support, while the Russian foreign minister called US-Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear infrastructure unacceptable, pose security risks to Russian personnel and are fraught with catastrophic consequences, the statement read. Additionally, Russia noted the need to cease hostilities while taking into account legitimate interests of all parties involved, primarily Iran, the ministry said.
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Lavrov, Araghchi Discuss Situation in Persian Gulf Zone by Phone- Russian Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi have discussed the situation in the Persian Gulf zone during a phone conversation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
"At the initiative of the Iranian side, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The situation in the Persian Gulf zone, which has deteriorated dramatically as a result of the aggression of the United States and Israel, was discussed," the ministry said in a statement.
The Iranian foreign minister thanked Moscow for its support, while the Russian foreign minister called US-Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear infrastructure unacceptable, pose security risks to Russian personnel and are fraught with catastrophic consequences, the statement read.
"Mutual concern was expressed about the dangerous spread of the conflict provoked by Washington and Tel Aviv to the Caspian waters," the statement said.
Additionally, Russia noted the need to cease hostilities while taking into account legitimate interests of all parties involved, primarily Iran, the ministry said.
"Russia will be guided by this position in the UN Security Council," the ministry added.