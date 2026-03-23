https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/putin-notes-general-tension-in-world-related-fluctuations-in-energy-markets-1123881271.html

Putin Notes General Tension in World, Related Fluctuations in Energy Markets

Putin Notes General Tension in World, Related Fluctuations in Energy Markets

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday spoke about the general tension in the world and the related fluctuations in energy markets.

2026-03-23T11:31+0000

2026-03-23T11:31+0000

2026-03-23T11:31+0000

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vladimir putin

russia

energy

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"Bearing in mind the general tension in the world and the related fluctuations in energy markets, and the same thing is happening for many other goods, you and I are well aware of this, there are many goods and product groups in the chain of everything related to energy," Putin said at a meeting on economic issues.Russia must respond to external risks in advance by building a macroeconomic policy, Russian president Vladimir Putin said.Russia's GDP in January showed a decline of 2.1%, and there was nothing unexpected in this, Putin said.It is necessary to return to the trajectory of sustainable economic growth, while inflation should decrease, the president said, adding that inflation in Russia us fixed at below 6% in annual terms.Additionally, the president said that the balance of the entire macroeconomic structure of the country is an important condition for economic growth.Mining in Russia has increased by 0.5% in January, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260309/putin-destabilizing-middle-east-risks-global-energy-shock-and-higher-oil-gas-prices-1123796875.html

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russian economy, world tensions, putin's remark on energy markets, global energy