https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/putin-notes-general-tension-in-world-related-fluctuations-in-energy-markets-1123881271.html
Putin Notes General Tension in World, Related Fluctuations in Energy Markets
Putin Notes General Tension in World, Related Fluctuations in Energy Markets
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday spoke about the general tension in the world and the related fluctuations in energy markets.
2026-03-23T11:31+0000
2026-03-23T11:31+0000
2026-03-23T11:31+0000
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"Bearing in mind the general tension in the world and the related fluctuations in energy markets, and the same thing is happening for many other goods, you and I are well aware of this, there are many goods and product groups in the chain of everything related to energy," Putin said at a meeting on economic issues.Russia must respond to external risks in advance by building a macroeconomic policy, Russian president Vladimir Putin said.Russia's GDP in January showed a decline of 2.1%, and there was nothing unexpected in this, Putin said.It is necessary to return to the trajectory of sustainable economic growth, while inflation should decrease, the president said, adding that inflation in Russia us fixed at below 6% in annual terms.Additionally, the president said that the balance of the entire macroeconomic structure of the country is an important condition for economic growth.Mining in Russia has increased by 0.5% in January, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
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russian economy, world tensions, putin's remark on energy markets, global energy
russian economy, world tensions, putin's remark on energy markets, global energy
Putin Notes General Tension in World, Related Fluctuations in Energy Markets
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday spoke about the general tension in the world and the related fluctuations in energy markets.
"Bearing in mind the general tension in the world and the related fluctuations in energy markets, and the same thing is happening for many other goods, you and I are well aware of this, there are many goods and product groups in the chain of everything related to energy," Putin said at a meeting on economic issues.
Russia must respond to external risks in advance by building a macroeconomic policy, Russian president Vladimir Putin said.
"Of course, for an effective macroeconomic policy, it is important to take into account all significant factors and respond to external risks in advance. And such risks are now acutely manifested on global markets in the system of international economic relations," Putin said.
Russia's GDP in January showed a decline of 2.1%, and there was nothing unexpected in this, Putin said.
"First of all, the low negative dynamics of the main macro indicators. As a matter of fact, there is nothing unexpected for us here, but the statistics confirm this. In January of this year, Russia's gross domestic product was 2.1% lower than a year ago," Vladimir Putin said.
It is necessary to return to the trajectory of sustainable economic growth, while inflation should decrease, the president said, adding that inflation in Russia us fixed at below 6% in annual terms.
Additionally, the president said that the balance of the entire macroeconomic structure of the country is an important condition for economic growth.
Mining in Russia has increased by 0.5% in January, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.