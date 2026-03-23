https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/russian-armed-forces-strike-ukrainian-fuel-and-energy-facilities-1123880666.html

Russian Armed Forces Strike Ukrainian Fuel and Energy Facilities

Russian Armed Forces Strike Ukrainian Fuel and Energy Facilities

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have also hit the facilities of the fuel and energy complex of Ukraine used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed... 23.03.2026, Sputnik International

2026-03-23T09:56+0000

2026-03-23T09:56+0000

2026-03-23T09:56+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces battlegroups struck targets of Ukraine's fuel and energy complex, port and transport infrastructure, assembly and launch sites for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 147 areas," the ministry said in a statement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260322/russian-forces-liberate-potapovka-settlement-in-sumy-region-1123875809.html

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russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, special military operation, liberation, losses, servicemen, soldiers, battlegroups, sever battlegroup, yug battlegroup, zapad battlegroup, vostok battlegroup, tsentr battlegroup, dnepr battlegroup