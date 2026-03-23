https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/russian-armed-forces-strike-ukrainian-fuel-and-energy-facilities-1123880666.html
Russian Armed Forces Strike Ukrainian Fuel and Energy Facilities
Russian Armed Forces Strike Ukrainian Fuel and Energy Facilities
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have also hit the facilities of the fuel and energy complex of Ukraine used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed... 23.03.2026, Sputnik International
2026-03-23T09:56+0000
2026-03-23T09:56+0000
2026-03-23T09:56+0000
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"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces battlegroups struck targets of Ukraine's fuel and energy complex, port and transport infrastructure, assembly and launch sites for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 147 areas," the ministry said in a statement.
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russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, special military operation, liberation, losses, servicemen, soldiers, battlegroups, sever battlegroup, yug battlegroup, zapad battlegroup, vostok battlegroup, tsentr battlegroup, dnepr battlegroup
russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, special military operation, liberation, losses, servicemen, soldiers, battlegroups, sever battlegroup, yug battlegroup, zapad battlegroup, vostok battlegroup, tsentr battlegroup, dnepr battlegroup
Russian Armed Forces Strike Ukrainian Fuel and Energy Facilities
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have also hit the facilities of the fuel and energy complex of Ukraine used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces battlegroups struck targets of Ukraine's fuel and energy complex, port and transport infrastructure, assembly and launch sites for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 147 areas," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine lost more than 375 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup
Over 245 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by Russia's Sever battlegroup
, over 260 by the Vostok battlegroup
Ukraine lost up to 180 soldiers in fights with the Zapad battlegroup
, up to 180 with the Yug battlegroup
, and over 35 with the Dnepr battlegroup