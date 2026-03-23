https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/us-interested-in-investing-in-nord-stream---trumps-ex-adviser-1123880953.html

US Interested in Investing in Nord Stream - Trump's Ex-Adviser

US Interested in Investing in Nord Stream - Trump's Ex-Adviser

Sputnik International

The United States is showing interest in potential investments in the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline projects, George Papadopoulos, former advisor to US President Donald Trump, told RIA Novosti.

2026-03-23T10:25+0000

2026-03-23T10:25+0000

2026-03-23T10:25+0000

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george papadopoulos

donald trump

russia

nord stream

us

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In his opinion, after the lifting of sanctions, Russian-US cooperation could begin to recover, including in the energy sector. Germany, Denmark, and Sweden have not ruled out a deliberate act of sabotage. Nord Stream AG, the operator of Nord Stream AG, said that the damage to the pipelines was unprecedented, and repair times were impossible to estimate. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has opened a case of international terrorism.

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