https://sputnikglobe.com/20260323/us-interested-in-investing-in-nord-stream---trumps-ex-adviser-1123880953.html
US Interested in Investing in Nord Stream - Trump's Ex-Adviser
US Interested in Investing in Nord Stream - Trump's Ex-Adviser
Sputnik International
The United States is showing interest in potential investments in the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline projects, George Papadopoulos, former advisor to US President Donald Trump, told RIA Novosti.
2026-03-23T10:25+0000
2026-03-23T10:25+0000
2026-03-23T10:25+0000
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In his opinion, after the lifting of sanctions, Russian-US cooperation could begin to recover, including in the energy sector. Germany, Denmark, and Sweden have not ruled out a deliberate act of sabotage. Nord Stream AG, the operator of Nord Stream AG, said that the damage to the pipelines was unprecedented, and repair times were impossible to estimate. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has opened a case of international terrorism.
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US Interested in Investing in Nord Stream - Trump's Ex-Adviser
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is showing interest in potential investments in the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline projects, George Papadopoulos, former advisor to US President Donald Trump, told RIA Novosti.
In his opinion, after the lifting of sanctions, Russian-US cooperation could begin to recover, including in the energy sector.
The Nord Stream export pipeline from the Baltic Sea with a capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year was launched in 2012 and for 10 years continuously supplied Russian gas to European consumers, bypassing transit countries. Nord Stream 2, designed to double exports, was completed in September 2021 but never commissioned. A year later, in September 2022, explosions destroyed one of Nord Stream 2's lines and both lines of the parallel Nord Stream pipeline.
Germany, Denmark, and Sweden have not ruled out a deliberate act of sabotage. Nord Stream AG, the operator of Nord Stream AG, said that the damage to the pipelines was unprecedented, and repair times were impossible to estimate. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has opened a case of international terrorism.