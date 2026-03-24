https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/fsb-thwarts-ukraine-planned-attacks-targeting-strategic-objects-in-moscow-region-1123884174.html
FSB Thwarts Ukraine-Planned Attacks Targeting Strategic Objects in Moscow Region
FSB Thwarts Ukraine-Planned Attacks Targeting Strategic Objects in Moscow Region
Sputnik International
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) thwarted a series of terrorist attacks with the use of bombs and drones, plotted by Ukraine against the Russian army... 24.03.2026, Sputnik International
2026-03-24T07:07+0000
2026-03-24T07:07+0000
2026-03-24T07:07+0000
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In this regard, the FSB, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Rosgvardiya switched to an enhanced regime. Terrorist attacks using improvised explosive devices and drones directed against Russian military personnel and strategic facilities have been successfully prevented. On the instructions of his supervisor, he participated in the smuggling of 504 improvised explosive devices disguised as shoe insoles. These devices were supposed to be sent to military units under the guise of humanitarian aid in the area of the military operation. Additionally, the FSB said it had prevented an attempt by the Ukrainian special services to purchase drones for attacks on Russian facilities using hacked accounts of Russians in messengers and online services.
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ukraine, moscow, russia, russian federal security service (fsb), russian ministry of defense
ukraine, moscow, russia, russian federal security service (fsb), russian ministry of defense
FSB Thwarts Ukraine-Planned Attacks Targeting Strategic Objects in Moscow Region
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) thwarted a series of terrorist attacks with the use of bombs and drones, plotted by Ukraine against the Russian army and targeting strategic facilities in Moscow and the Moscow Region.
"The Federal Security Service of Russia has received information about the preparation by the special services of Ukraine of sabotage and terrorist acts ... in Moscow and the Moscow Region against critically important facilities, government officials, military personnel of the Russian Ministry of Defense and law enforcement officers," the FSB said in a statement.
In this regard, the FSB, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Rosgvardiya switched to an enhanced regime. Terrorist attacks using improvised explosive devices and drones directed against Russian military personnel and strategic facilities have been successfully prevented.
"Thus, a citizen of a foreign state, born in 1994, who was involved in a smuggling channel organized by the special services of Ukraine for the supply of weapons from Poland through Belarus to the territory of Russia, was detained in Moscow," the FSB added.
On the instructions of his supervisor, he participated in the smuggling of 504 improvised explosive devices disguised as shoe insoles. These devices were supposed to be sent to military units under the guise of humanitarian aid in the area of the military operation.
Additionally, the FSB said it had prevented an attempt by the Ukrainian special services to purchase drones for attacks on Russian facilities using hacked accounts of Russians in messengers and online services.