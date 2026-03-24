https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/fsb-thwarts-ukraine-planned-attacks-targeting-strategic-objects-in-moscow-region-1123884174.html

FSB Thwarts Ukraine-Planned Attacks Targeting Strategic Objects in Moscow Region

FSB Thwarts Ukraine-Planned Attacks Targeting Strategic Objects in Moscow Region

Sputnik International

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) thwarted a series of terrorist attacks with the use of bombs and drones, plotted by Ukraine against the Russian army... 24.03.2026, Sputnik International

2026-03-24T07:07+0000

2026-03-24T07:07+0000

2026-03-24T07:07+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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russian federal security service (fsb)

russian ministry of defense

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In this regard, the FSB, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Rosgvardiya switched to an enhanced regime. Terrorist attacks using improvised explosive devices and drones directed against Russian military personnel and strategic facilities have been successfully prevented. On the instructions of his supervisor, he participated in the smuggling of 504 improvised explosive devices disguised as shoe insoles. These devices were supposed to be sent to military units under the guise of humanitarian aid in the area of the military operation. Additionally, the FSB said it had prevented an attempt by the Ukrainian special services to purchase drones for attacks on Russian facilities using hacked accounts of Russians in messengers and online services.

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ukraine, moscow, russia, russian federal security service (fsb), russian ministry of defense