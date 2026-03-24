https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/metal-prices-sliding-gold-falls-for-5th-straight-session-1123884296.html

Metal Prices Sliding, Gold Falls for 5th Straight Session

Metal Prices Sliding, Gold Falls for 5th Straight Session

Sputnik International

Metal prices are dropping noticeably on Tuesday morning, with gold declining for the fifth consecutive trading session, trading data showed. 24.03.2026, Sputnik International

2026-03-24T07:09+0000

2026-03-24T07:09+0000

2026-03-24T07:09+0000

economy

business

new york

gold prices

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1a/1117566277_0:81:2885:1704_1920x0_80_0_0_3bb27b4b816a2be2e73a5a5d509df2de.jpg

At 05:26 GMT, June gold futures on the New York Comex exchange slid $64.96 from the prior close, or 1.46%, to $4,374.54 per troy ounce. Over the past four days, the precious metal has lost 11.3% in total. Meanwhile, the May silver futures fell by 3.83% to $66.7. April platinum futures fell 2.62% from the previous close, to $1,824.65 per troy ounce. June palladium futures declined 2.68% to $1,400 per troy ounce, while the spot price eased 1.72% to $1,405.93 per troy ounce. Nickel futures dipped 1.49% from the prior close, to $16,846 per tonne.

new york

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

business, new york, gold prices