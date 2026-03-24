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Metal Prices Sliding, Gold Falls for 5th Straight Session
Metal Prices Sliding, Gold Falls for 5th Straight Session
Sputnik International
Metal prices are dropping noticeably on Tuesday morning, with gold declining for the fifth consecutive trading session, trading data showed. 24.03.2026, Sputnik International
2026-03-24T07:09+0000
2026-03-24T07:09+0000
2026-03-24T07:09+0000
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At 05:26 GMT, June gold futures on the New York Comex exchange slid $64.96 from the prior close, or 1.46%, to $4,374.54 per troy ounce. Over the past four days, the precious metal has lost 11.3% in total. Meanwhile, the May silver futures fell by 3.83% to $66.7. April platinum futures fell 2.62% from the previous close, to $1,824.65 per troy ounce. June palladium futures declined 2.68% to $1,400 per troy ounce, while the spot price eased 1.72% to $1,405.93 per troy ounce. Nickel futures dipped 1.49% from the prior close, to $16,846 per tonne.
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Metal Prices Sliding, Gold Falls for 5th Straight Session
Metal prices are dropping noticeably on Tuesday morning, with gold declining for the fifth consecutive trading session, trading data showed.
At 05:26 GMT, June gold futures on the New York Comex exchange slid $64.96 from the prior close, or 1.46%, to $4,374.54 per troy ounce. Over the past four days, the precious metal has lost 11.3% in total.
Meanwhile, the May silver futures fell by 3.83% to $66.7.
April platinum futures fell 2.62% from the previous close, to $1,824.65 per troy ounce.
June palladium futures declined 2.68% to $1,400 per troy ounce, while the spot price eased 1.72% to $1,405.93 per troy ounce.
Nickel futures dipped 1.49% from the prior close, to $16,846 per tonne.