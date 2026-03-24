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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/oil-and-gas-processing-facilities-in-gulf-countries-1123885388.html
Oil and Gas Processing Facilities in Gulf Countries
Oil and Gas Processing Facilities in Gulf Countries
Sputnik International
While Iran war rages on, the world’s energy experiences unprecedented turbulence as the Middle East remains one of the key oil and gas exporting regions on the planet.
2026-03-24T09:34+0000
2026-03-24T10:58+0000
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Check out Sputnik’s infographic compiling data on the largest facilities in the Persian Gulf’s energy sector.
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Oil and Gas Processing Facilities in Gulf Countries
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Oil and Gas Processing Facilities in Gulf Countries
2026-03-24T09:34+0000
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Oil and Gas Processing Facilities in Gulf Countries

09:34 GMT 24.03.2026 (Updated: 10:58 GMT 24.03.2026)
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While Iran war rages on, the world’s energy experiences unprecedented turbulence as the Middle East remains one of the key oil and gas exporting regions on the planet.
Check out Sputnik’s infographic compiling data on the largest facilities in the Persian Gulf’s energy sector.
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