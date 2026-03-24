https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/oil-and-gas-processing-facilities-in-gulf-countries-1123885388.html

Oil and Gas Processing Facilities in Gulf Countries

Oil and Gas Processing Facilities in Gulf Countries

Sputnik International

While Iran war rages on, the world’s energy experiences unprecedented turbulence as the Middle East remains one of the key oil and gas exporting regions on the planet.

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Check out Sputnik’s infographic compiling data on the largest facilities in the Persian Gulf’s energy sector.

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