https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/rassvet-comms-satellites-help-secure-russias-digital-sovereignty-1123889369.html

Rassvet Comms Satellites Help Secure Russia's Digital Sovereignty

Rassvet Comms Satellites Help Secure Russia's Digital Sovereignty

Sputnik International

The successful launch of the first batch of Rassvet (Dawn) low-orbit communication satellites marks the start of an endeavor that will help Russia deal with several issues, Russian Academy of Cosmonautics’ corresponding member Andrey Ionin tells Sputnik

2026-03-24T17:05+0000

2026-03-24T17:05+0000

2026-03-24T17:05+0000

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andrei ionin

russia

new satellites

internet

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“It will ensure guaranteed sovereign access for our consumers, independent of Washington’s whims,” Ionin remarks. “Internet access in any corner of the world. First and foremost, on our soil.”The creation of this satellite constellation, which is tantamount to ensuring the country’s digital sovereignty, is a priority for Russia’s space pursuits, he believes.Due to operating in higher orbits than Starlink – about 800km – Rassvet constellation requires fewer satellites to fulfill its purpose while providing similar quality of communications.The Rassvet constellation will also become a serious boon to the Russian military, helping troops perform their missions with greater efficiency without relying on foreign tools.“It will increase our armed forces’ effectiveness in general, not just in the Ukraine conflict,” stresses Ionin.

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