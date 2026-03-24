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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/rassvet-comms-satellites-help-secure-russias-digital-sovereignty-1123889369.html
Rassvet Comms Satellites Help Secure Russia's Digital Sovereignty
Rassvet Comms Satellites Help Secure Russia's Digital Sovereignty
Sputnik International
The successful launch of the first batch of Rassvet (Dawn) low-orbit communication satellites marks the start of an endeavor that will help Russia deal with several issues, Russian Academy of Cosmonautics’ corresponding member Andrey Ionin tells Sputnik
2026-03-24T17:05+0000
2026-03-24T17:05+0000
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“It will ensure guaranteed sovereign access for our consumers, independent of Washington’s whims,” Ionin remarks. “Internet access in any corner of the world. First and foremost, on our soil.”The creation of this satellite constellation, which is tantamount to ensuring the country’s digital sovereignty, is a priority for Russia’s space pursuits, he believes.Due to operating in higher orbits than Starlink – about 800km – Rassvet constellation requires fewer satellites to fulfill its purpose while providing similar quality of communications.The Rassvet constellation will also become a serious boon to the Russian military, helping troops perform their missions with greater efficiency without relying on foreign tools.“It will increase our armed forces’ effectiveness in general, not just in the Ukraine conflict,” stresses Ionin.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260318/china-launches-8-satellites-as-commercial-space-push-accelerates-1123848825.html
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Rassvet Comms Satellites Help Secure Russia's Digital Sovereignty

17:05 GMT 24.03.2026
© Photo : Bureau 1440Rendering of a new Russian Starlink internet-style satellite internet system being developed by Bureau 1440.
Rendering of a new Russian Starlink internet-style satellite internet system being developed by Bureau 1440. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.03.2026
© Photo : Bureau 1440
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The successful launch of the first batch of Rassvet (Dawn) low-orbit communication satellites marks the start of an endeavor that will help Russia deal with several issues, Russian Academy of Cosmonautics’ corresponding member Andrey Ionin tells Sputnik:
These satellites will help provide Internet coverage in areas where building ground communications infrastructure would be either problematic or not economically viable, like in certain parts of Siberia and Russia’s Arctic
Russians will be guaranteed access to broadband space internet, without the need to rely on foreign products like Starlink
“It will ensure guaranteed sovereign access for our consumers, independent of Washington’s whims,” Ionin remarks. “Internet access in any corner of the world. First and foremost, on our soil.”
The creation of this satellite constellation, which is tantamount to ensuring the country’s digital sovereignty, is a priority for Russia’s space pursuits, he believes.
A Kuaizhou-11 Y7 carrier rocket blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Northwest China Gansu Province, sending eight satellites into preset orbits, on March 16, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.03.2026
Beyond Politics
China Launches 8 Satellites as Commercial Space Push Accelerates
18 March, 16:16 GMT
Due to operating in higher orbits than Starlink – about 800km – Rassvet constellation requires fewer satellites to fulfill its purpose while providing similar quality of communications.
The Rassvet constellation will also become a serious boon to the Russian military, helping troops perform their missions with greater efficiency without relying on foreign tools.
“It will increase our armed forces’ effectiveness in general, not just in the Ukraine conflict,” stresses Ionin.
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