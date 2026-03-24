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Rocket Debris Falls in Densely Populated Area of Tel Aviv, Causing Fire: Sputnik Correspondent
Rocket Debris Falls in Densely Populated Area of Tel Aviv, Causing Fire: Sputnik Correspondent
Sputnik International
Rocket debris fell in a densely populated area of Tel Aviv on Tuesday after air raid sirens sounded in the city, igniting a fire at the scene, a Sputnik... 24.03.2026, Sputnik International
2026-03-24T07:12+0000
2026-03-24T07:12+0000
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Several buildings sustained damage from the barrage. Israeli emergency medical and rescue teams rushed to the impact site. The media reported multiple casualties. Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it had detected missile launches from Iran, triggering air alerts across central Israel and Tel Aviv.
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Rocket Debris Falls in Densely Populated Area of Tel Aviv, Causing Fire: Sputnik Correspondent

07:12 GMT 24.03.2026
© AP Photo / Leo CorreaОтветные удары Ирана по Израилю
Ответные удары Ирана по Израилю - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.03.2026
© AP Photo / Leo Correa
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Rocket debris fell in a densely populated area of Tel Aviv on Tuesday after air raid sirens sounded in the city, igniting a fire at the scene, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Several buildings sustained damage from the barrage. Israeli emergency medical and rescue teams rushed to the impact site.
The media reported multiple casualties.
Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it had detected missile launches from Iran, triggering air alerts across central Israel and Tel Aviv.
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