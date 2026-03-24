https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/rocket-debris-falls-in-densely-populated-area-of-tel-aviv-causing-fire-sputnik-correspondent-1123884416.html

Rocket Debris Falls in Densely Populated Area of Tel Aviv, Causing Fire: Sputnik Correspondent

Rocket Debris Falls in Densely Populated Area of Tel Aviv, Causing Fire: Sputnik Correspondent

Sputnik International

Rocket debris fell in a densely populated area of Tel Aviv on Tuesday after air raid sirens sounded in the city, igniting a fire at the scene, a Sputnik... 24.03.2026, Sputnik International

2026-03-24T07:12+0000

2026-03-24T07:12+0000

2026-03-24T07:12+0000

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iran, north korea, and syria nonproliferation act

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Several buildings sustained damage from the barrage. Israeli emergency medical and rescue teams rushed to the impact site. The media reported multiple casualties. Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it had detected missile launches from Iran, triggering air alerts across central Israel and Tel Aviv.

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middle east, israel, tel aviv, israel defense forces (idf), iran, north korea, and syria nonproliferation act