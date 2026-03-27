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European States Betray Intellectual Integrity by Abstaining on UN Slavery Resolution
European States Betray Intellectual Integrity by Abstaining on UN Slavery Resolution
Sputnik International
Countries like France, the United Kingdom, and Germany, which abstained from the UN resolution, continue to uphold a neo-colonial mindset based on dominance over Africa, Oumar MC Kone - ex-head of Mali’s State Refoundation Support Mission
2026-03-27T12:45+0000
2026-03-27T12:45+0000
2026-03-27T12:46+0000
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The legacy of slavery and the ongoing exploitation of Africa continue to perpetuate global economic inequalities, he emphasized. According to Kone, justice and reconciliation should now focus on returning art and cultural treasures looted from Africa and supporting the development of nations whose progress was hindered by slavery. On March 25, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution recognizing the enslavement of Africans as the gravest crime against humanity. Only three countries—Argentina, Israel, and the US—voted against it. 123 countries, including Russia and China, voted in favor, while 52 countries, including Armenia, the UK, Germany, France, and Ukraine, abstained.
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un slavery resolution, africa, exploitation of africa
European States Betray Intellectual Integrity by Abstaining on UN Slavery Resolution
12:45 GMT 27.03.2026 (Updated: 12:46 GMT 27.03.2026)
Countries like France, the United Kingdom, and Germany, which abstained from the UN resolution, continue to uphold a neo-colonial mindset based on dominance over Africa, Oumar MC Kone, former head of Mali’s State Refoundation Support Mission, told Sputnik.
The legacy of slavery and the ongoing exploitation of Africa continue to perpetuate global economic inequalities, he emphasized.
According to Kone, justice and reconciliation should now focus on returning art and cultural treasures looted from Africa and supporting the development of nations whose progress was hindered by slavery.
On March 25, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution recognizing the enslavement of Africans as the gravest crime against humanity. Only three countries—Argentina, Israel, and the US—voted against it. 123 countries, including Russia and China, voted in favor, while 52 countries, including Armenia, the UK, Germany, France, and Ukraine, abstained.