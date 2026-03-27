https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/gold-loses-its-safe-haven-shine-in-middle-east-war-1123905292.html

Gold Loses Its Safe-Haven Shine in Middle East War

Gold Loses Its Safe-Haven Shine in Middle East War

Sputnik International

Gold prices, which had been rising sharply since the beginning of the year, have fallen by 15% due to the ongoing Middle East conflict and the Strait of Hormuz... 27.03.2026, Sputnik International

2026-03-27T11:03+0000

2026-03-27T11:03+0000

2026-03-27T11:03+0000

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The sharp decline can be attributed to margin calls and the strengthening dollar. In these difficult geopolitical conditions, investors are selling assets to cover losses, which lowers the price of gold.Check Sputnik's infographic to find out more!

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infographic, gold, gold prices, gold reserves, gold production, strait of hormuz, conflict, инфографика