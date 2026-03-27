https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/gold-loses-its-safe-haven-shine-in-middle-east-war-1123905292.html
Gold Loses Its Safe-Haven Shine in Middle East War
Gold Loses Its Safe-Haven Shine in Middle East War
Sputnik International
Gold prices, which had been rising sharply since the beginning of the year, have fallen by 15% due to the ongoing Middle East conflict and the Strait of Hormuz... 27.03.2026, Sputnik International
2026-03-27T11:03+0000
2026-03-27T11:03+0000
2026-03-27T11:03+0000
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gold
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The sharp decline can be attributed to margin calls and the strengthening dollar. In these difficult geopolitical conditions, investors are selling assets to cover losses, which lowers the price of gold.Check Sputnik's infographic to find out more!
strait of hormuz
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infographic, gold, gold prices, gold reserves, gold production, strait of hormuz, conflict, инфографика
infographic, gold, gold prices, gold reserves, gold production, strait of hormuz, conflict, инфографика
Gold Loses Its Safe-Haven Shine in Middle East War
Gold prices, which had been rising sharply since the beginning of the year, have fallen by 15% due to the ongoing Middle East conflict and the Strait of Hormuz blockade.
The sharp decline can be attributed to margin calls and the strengthening dollar. In these difficult geopolitical conditions, investors are selling assets to cover losses, which lowers the price of gold.
Check Sputnik's infographic to find out more!