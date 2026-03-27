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Ukraine Loses Over 2,395 Soldiers to Russian Forces in Past Week - MoD
Ukraine Loses Over 2,395 Soldiers to Russian Forces in Past Week - MoD
Sputnik International
Ukraine lost over 2,395 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2026-03-27T11:12+0000
2026-03-27T11:12+0000
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"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 2,395 military personnel, 63 armored combat vehicles, 97 vehicles, 21 field artillery guns, 10 electronic warfare and counter-battery warfare stations. Three ammunition depots were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement. This is in addition to over 1,620 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 2,065 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 1,280 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 1,210 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 310 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said. The Russian forces carried out one massive and five group strikes on facilities connected to the Ukrainian army in Ukraine in the past week, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260322/russian-forces-liberate-potapovka-settlement-in-sumy-region-1123875809.html
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ukraine loses, russia's battlegroup tsentr, losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, russian defense ministry
ukraine loses, russia's battlegroup tsentr, losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, russian defense ministry

Ukraine Loses Over 2,395 Soldiers to Russian Forces in Past Week - MoD

11:12 GMT 27.03.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav KrasilnikovCombat operations of the 2S7M Malka self-propelled artillery unit
Combat operations of the 2S7M Malka self-propelled artillery unit - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.03.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost over 2,395 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past week, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 2,395 military personnel, 63 armored combat vehicles, 97 vehicles, 21 field artillery guns, 10 electronic warfare and counter-battery warfare stations. Three ammunition depots were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to over 1,620 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever, over 2,065 by Battlegroup Vostok, over 1,280 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 1,210 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 310 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
The Russian forces carried out one massive and five group strikes on facilities connected to the Ukrainian army in Ukraine in the past week, the ministry added.
Russian servicemen drive a vehicle in the village of Karlovka, controlled by Russian armed forces, near Krasnoarmeysk - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
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