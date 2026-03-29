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IRGC Destroys US E-3 Aircraft Equipped With Airborne Warning System – Statement
IRGC Destroys US E-3 Aircraft Equipped With Airborne Warning System – Statement
Sputnik International
The aerospace force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) struck the US airbase Prince Sultan in Saudi Arabia, destroying a US E-3 aircraft equipped with an airborne warning and control system (AWACS), and inflicting serious damage on nearby aircraft, the IRGC press service said on Sunday.
2026-03-29T13:32+0000
2026-03-29T13:32+0000
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"During joint operations with the use of missiles and UAVs by the IRGC Air Force… at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, at least one E-3 aircraft - capable of detecting and controlling aircraft and airbases - was completely destroyed, and all nearby aircraft sustained serious damage," the IRGC was quoted as saying by Iran's state broadcaster.
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IRGC Destroys US E-3 Aircraft Equipped With Airborne Warning System – Statement

13:32 GMT 29.03.2026
© PhotoUS E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft destroyed in Iranian strikes on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, March 29
US E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft destroyed in Iranian strikes on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, March 29 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2026
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The aerospace force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) struck the US airbase Prince Sultan in Saudi Arabia, destroying a US E-3 aircraft equipped with an airborne warning and control system (AWACS), and inflicting serious damage on nearby aircraft, the IRGC press service said on Sunday.
"During joint operations with the use of missiles and UAVs by the IRGC Air Force… at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, at least one E-3 aircraft - capable of detecting and controlling aircraft and airbases - was completely destroyed, and all nearby aircraft sustained serious damage," the IRGC was quoted as saying by Iran's state broadcaster.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.

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