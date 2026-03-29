IRGC Destroys US E-3 Aircraft Equipped With Airborne Warning System – Statement
© PhotoUS E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft destroyed in Iranian strikes on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, March 29
© Photo
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The aerospace force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) struck the US airbase Prince Sultan in Saudi Arabia, destroying a US E-3 aircraft equipped with an airborne warning and control system (AWACS), and inflicting serious damage on nearby aircraft, the IRGC press service said on Sunday.
"During joint operations with the use of missiles and UAVs by the IRGC Air Force… at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, at least one E-3 aircraft - capable of detecting and controlling aircraft and airbases - was completely destroyed, and all nearby aircraft sustained serious damage," the IRGC was quoted as saying by Iran's state broadcaster.
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East.
🔥📸 Iranian strike knocks out US AWACS aircraft at Saudi air base— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) March 29, 2026
Photos circulating on social media appear to show a US E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft destroyed in Iranian strikes on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.
Earlier on March 28, an Iranian missile and drone strike… https://t.co/XkgzwEKzhG pic.twitter.com/kCGyT3LMOM