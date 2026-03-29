https://sputnikglobe.com/20260329/irgc-destroys-us-e-3-aircraft-equipped-with-airborne-warning-system--statement-1123915290.html

IRGC Destroys US E-3 Aircraft Equipped With Airborne Warning System – Statement

IRGC Destroys US E-3 Aircraft Equipped With Airborne Warning System – Statement

Sputnik International

The aerospace force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) struck the US airbase Prince Sultan in Saudi Arabia, destroying a US E-3 aircraft equipped with an airborne warning and control system (AWACS), and inflicting serious damage on nearby aircraft, the IRGC press service said on Sunday.

2026-03-29T13:32+0000

2026-03-29T13:32+0000

2026-03-29T13:32+0000

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"During joint operations with the use of missiles and UAVs by the IRGC Air Force… at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, at least one E-3 aircraft - capable of detecting and controlling aircraft and airbases - was completely destroyed, and all nearby aircraft sustained serious damage," the IRGC was quoted as saying by Iran's state broadcaster.

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iran, us, israel, saudi arabia, irgc, islamic revolutionary guard corps, airbase, e-3, aircraft, awacs