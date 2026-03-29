https://sputnikglobe.com/20260329/uk-mulls-sending-landing-ship-into-strait-of-hormuz-crisis-report-1123915797.html

UK Mulls Sending Landing Ship Into Strait of Hormuz Crisis – Report

UK Mulls Sending Landing Ship Into Strait of Hormuz Crisis – Report

Sputnik International

RFA Lyme Bay, a landing vessel of the British Royal Fleet Auxiliary, may be deployed to the Middle East as part of a Western effort to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, The Times reports citing its sources.

2026-03-29T15:05+0000

2026-03-29T15:05+0000

2026-03-29T15:05+0000

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The ship will ostensibly be outfitted with mine clearing equipment for this mission, even though Iran has so far relied on drones and missiles to maintain control of the waterway in question.The obvious lack of adequate air defenses, however, raises questions how Lyme Bay could contend with Iranian drone and anti-ship missile strikes.While Type 45 destroyers of the Royal Navy could be assigned to provide cover to the landing ship while it sweeps the strait for mines, these vessels only carry 48 surface-to-air launchers each – hardly enough to tackle a drone swarm.Earlier, Trump called out other NATO states, including Britain, for their reluctance to send naval forces into the Persian Gulf.

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