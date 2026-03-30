https://sputnikglobe.com/20260330/the-islamabad-quartet-why-pakistan-saudi-arabia-turkiye-and-egypt-really-met-1123921418.html
The Islamabad Quartet: Why Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Egypt Really Met
The Islamabad Quartet: Why Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Egypt Really Met
Sputnik International
As the conflict widens and a diplomatic exit remains elusive, Gulf nations are struggling to interpret Washington's contradictory stance on potential military escalation, Hannan Hussain of Initiate Futures says.
2026-03-30T15:16+0000
2026-03-30T15:16+0000
2026-03-30T15:16+0000
analysis
pakistan
islamabad
saudi arabia
turkiye
egypt
china
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/1e/1123920288_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5a8c971afaf698cc4effe4862bfe8828.jpg
The recent quadrilateral meeting in Islamabad—bringing together Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Egypt—wasn't about ending the US-Iran war. The gathering had a different purpose entirely, according to senior expert at Initiate Futures Hannan Hussain. With the war expanding and no effective off-ramp in sight, Gulf states find themselves navigating Washington's mixed signals on military escalation. Instead, the meeting focused on advancing regional interests amid the conflict. China played a supporting role from a distance. While Pakistan faced mediation competition from Oman, Qatar, and Turkiye, Beijing's backing gave Islamabad added leverage.
pakistan
islamabad
saudi arabia
turkiye
egypt
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/1e/1123920288_251:0:1691:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ac4a056afe1165539cc484ecc634079b.jpg
Hannan Hussain, Senior Expert at Initiate Futures
Sputnik International
Hannan Hussain, Senior Expert at Initiate Futures
2026-03-30T15:16+0000
true
PT1M00S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
pakistan, islamabad, iran
pakistan, islamabad, iran
The Islamabad Quartet: Why Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Egypt Really Met
As the conflict widens and a diplomatic exit remains elusive, Gulf nations are struggling to interpret Washington's contradictory stance on potential military escalation, Hannan Hussain of Initiate Futures says.
The recent quadrilateral meeting in Islamabad—bringing together Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Egypt—wasn't about ending the US-Iran war.
The gathering had a different purpose entirely, according to senior expert at Initiate Futures Hannan Hussain.
With the war expanding and no effective off-ramp in sight, Gulf states find themselves navigating Washington's mixed signals on military escalation.
"That makes it difficult for Gulf countries to cater to one power," Hussain notes.
Instead, the meeting focused on advancing regional interests amid the conflict.
"Pakistan's messaging with these countries over to the US and Iran serves as an effective gateway to coordinate expectations," Hussain explains. "That's at the heart of this meeting."
China played a supporting role from a distance. While Pakistan faced mediation competition from Oman, Qatar, and Turkiye, Beijing's backing gave Islamabad added leverage.