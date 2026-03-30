https://sputnikglobe.com/20260330/the-islamabad-quartet-why-pakistan-saudi-arabia-turkiye-and-egypt-really-met-1123921418.html

The Islamabad Quartet: Why Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Egypt Really Met

The Islamabad Quartet: Why Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Egypt Really Met

Sputnik International

As the conflict widens and a diplomatic exit remains elusive, Gulf nations are struggling to interpret Washington's contradictory stance on potential military escalation, Hannan Hussain of Initiate Futures says.

2026-03-30T15:16+0000

2026-03-30T15:16+0000

2026-03-30T15:16+0000

analysis

pakistan

islamabad

saudi arabia

turkiye

egypt

china

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The recent quadrilateral meeting in Islamabad—bringing together Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Egypt—wasn't about ending the US-Iran war. The gathering had a different purpose entirely, according to senior expert at Initiate Futures Hannan Hussain. With the war expanding and no effective off-ramp in sight, Gulf states find themselves navigating Washington's mixed signals on military escalation. Instead, the meeting focused on advancing regional interests amid the conflict. China played a supporting role from a distance. While Pakistan faced mediation competition from Oman, Qatar, and Turkiye, Beijing's backing gave Islamabad added leverage.

pakistan

islamabad

saudi arabia

turkiye

egypt

china

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Hannan Hussain, Senior Expert at Initiate Futures Sputnik International Hannan Hussain, Senior Expert at Initiate Futures 2026-03-30T15:16+0000 true PT1M00S

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pakistan, islamabad, iran