https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/hk-tech-ipos-gain-momentum-as-manycore-approaches-listing-1123937981.html

HK Tech IPOs Gain Momentum as Manycore Approaches Listing

HK Tech IPOs Gain Momentum as Manycore Approaches Listing

Sputnik International

Hong Kong's IPO market for the technology sector showed strong momentum on Monday, as the leading company of the trend, Manycore Tech, a spatial intelligence unicorn and one of Hangzhou's "Six Little Dragons," reportedly entered the final sprint toward a listing.

2026-03-31T11:20+0000

2026-03-31T11:20+0000

2026-04-03T11:21+0000

world

hong kong

china

hangzhou

jpmorgan chase

initial public offering (ipo)

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On Monday, several companies from the Chinese mainland including Huayan Robotics, Extreme Vision, Diagens Biotechnology, and Epiworld International Co made their debuts on the Hong Kong stock exchange, underscoring continued momentum in the city's IPO market, the China Securities Journal reported on Monday.HKEX disclosures showed that spatial intelligence unicorn Manycore Tech Inc had updated its post-hearing information pack, indicating it had passed the HKEX listing hearing.Manycore Tech is one of Hangzhou's ''Six Little Dragons'' — the others being Game Science, DeepSeek, Unitree Robotics, DEEP Robotics, and BrainCo.The IPO is jointly sponsored by JPMorgan Chase and CCB International, the report said. If completed, Manycore Tech would become the world's first publicly listed spatial intelligence company and the first among Hangzhou's "Six Little Dragons" to go public, the Beijing News reported. Industry observers noted that as Hong Kong continues to enhance the competitiveness of its listing regime through ongoing institutional improvements, more high-quality new economy companies are likely to pursue listings in the city this year, with hard-tech firms expected to stand out.Updates on the listing progress of Manycore Tech have drawn market attention. The company is a leading global provider of spatial intelligence services, committed to accelerating the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into the physical world, according to IThome.Its flagship product Kujiale, along with its overseas version Coohom, serves users in more than 200 countries and regions, making it the world's largest spatial design platform, IThome reported.The HKEX aims to reshape the market's traditional capitalization structure, which has long been dominated by the financial, real estate, and consumer sectors, by attracting new economy companies in areas such as software services, industrial manufacturing, and semiconductors, Chen said. This "two-way momentum" has driven a sharp increase in new economy listings in Hong Kong.Financial data provider Wind's statistics showed that as of last Sunday, 34 companies had gone public in Hong Kong this year, up 126.67 percent year-on-year, with total fundraising of HK$104.492 billion, up 463.75 percent from the same period last year, according to the China Securities Journal.The Hong Kong IPO pipeline is becoming increasingly tech-heavy.Disclosures from the China Securities Regulatory Commission show that companies in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, semiconductors and new consumption have recently had their Hong Kong IPO filings accepted, the China Securities Journal reported on Monday.Overall, Hong Kong's equity market is showing a clear preference for companies with strong exposure to AI, Chen said, noting that firms positioned closer to the AI value chain such as large-language model developers and semiconductor players are commanding higher valuations, with an emerging listing theme centered on "AI plus industry."At the same time, investors in Hong Kong remain cautious toward cyclical businesses, where scale alone is no longer sufficient, Chen added. Companies with advanced technologies and well-developed commercialization ecosystems tied to real-world applications are gaining greater traction. In this sense, Hong Kong is increasingly positioning itself as a pricing hub for China's hard-tech sector, placing greater emphasis on the depth of patent barriers, the breadth of application scenarios and the robustness of business models, according to Chen.Wind data also showed that total funds raised through Hong Kong IPOs reached HK$285.693 billion in 2025, up 224 percent year-on-year, reclaiming the top spot globally, according to the Paper.cn.This article originally appeared on the Global Times website.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220305/russian-direct-investment-fund-wins-russia-ipo-awards-as-best-institutional-investor-1093620453.html

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hong kong's ipo market, manycore tech, spatial intelligence unicorn