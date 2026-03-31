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Israel Passes Death Penalty Law for Terrorists - National Security Minister
Israel Passes Death Penalty Law for Terrorists - National Security Minister
Sputnik International
The Israeli Parliament passed a law on the death penalty for terrorists, Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir said on Monday. 31.03.2026, Sputnik International
2026-03-31T03:12+0000
2026-03-31T03:12+0000
2026-03-31T04:51+0000
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"We promised. We acted. We did it. The law on the death penalty for terrorists has been included in the code of laws of the State of Israel," Ben-Gvir said on Telegram after the voting in the Knesset.The law passed 62–48, instructing military courts to impose the death penalty on Palestinians convicted of killing Israelis.
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israel, itamar ben-gvir, knesset, hamas, palestine, middle east, death penalty
Israel Passes Death Penalty Law for Terrorists - National Security Minister
03:12 GMT 31.03.2026 (Updated: 04:51 GMT 31.03.2026)
The Israeli Parliament passed a law on the death penalty for terrorists, Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir said on Monday.
"We promised. We acted. We did it. The law on the death penalty for terrorists has been included in the code of laws of the State of Israel," Ben-Gvir said on Telegram after the voting in the Knesset.
The law passed 62–48, instructing military courts to impose the death penalty on Palestinians convicted of killing Israelis.
"The Knesset's final approval of the so-called 'law to execute Palestinian prisoners' reflects the bloody nature of the occupation and its approach based on killing and terrorism," the Hamas's official statement read.