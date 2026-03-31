https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/israel-passes-death-penalty-law-for-terrorists---national-security-minister-1123923233.html

Israel Passes Death Penalty Law for Terrorists - National Security Minister

Israel Passes Death Penalty Law for Terrorists - National Security Minister

Sputnik International

The Israeli Parliament passed a law on the death penalty for terrorists, Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir said on Monday. 31.03.2026, Sputnik International

2026-03-31T03:12+0000

2026-03-31T03:12+0000

2026-03-31T04:51+0000

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"We promised. We acted. We did it. The law on the death penalty for terrorists has been included in the code of laws of the State of Israel," Ben-Gvir said on Telegram after the voting in the Knesset.The law passed 62–48, instructing military courts to impose the death penalty on Palestinians convicted of killing Israelis.

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israel, itamar ben-gvir, knesset, hamas, palestine, middle east, death penalty