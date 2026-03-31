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Russian Forces Liberate Malaya Korchakovka Settlement in Sumy region
Russian Forces Liberate Malaya Korchakovka Settlement in Sumy region
Sputnik International
The Russian Armed Forces has liberated the settlement of Malaya Korchakovka in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2026-03-31T10:15+0000
2026-03-31T10:15+0000
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"The units of the Sever battlegroup liberated the settlement of Malaya Korchakovka as a result of active operations," the report says.
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Russian Forces Liberate Malaya Korchakovka Settlement in Sumy region

10:15 GMT 31.03.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav KrasilnikovA Russian serviceman in the special military operation zone. File photo
A Russian serviceman in the special military operation zone. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.03.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Armed Forces has liberated the settlement of Malaya Korchakovka in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The units of the Sever battlegroup liberated the settlement of Malaya Korchakovka as a result of active operations," the report says.
Over 270 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup, 375 soldiers by the Tsentr battlegroup, ver 270 by the Vostok battlegroup, up to 170 by the Zapad battlegroup, up to 135 by the Yug battlegroup, and over 40 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian armed forces have also struck Ukraine's energy, fuel, and transportation infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces
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