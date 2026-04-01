https://sputnikglobe.com/20260401/russias-new-topol-based-start-1m-conversion-rocket-unveiled-for-1st-time-1123929056.html
Russia's New Topol-Based Start-1M Conversion Rocket Unveiled for 1st Time
Russia's New Topol-Based Start-1M Conversion Rocket Unveiled for 1st Time
Sputnik International
The exterior of the new Start-1M light-class conversion rocket system, based on the Topol-M intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), was presented for the first time at an exhibition in Russia's Federation Council on Wednesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
2026-04-01T11:06+0000
2026-04-01T11:06+0000
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The mock-up features the rocket mounted on an eight-axle chassis. Both are painted white, with "New Start" inscribed on the rocket body. The display also included a model of Russia's new orbital station (orbital assembly to start in 2028), the mockups of Soyuz-2 and new Soyuz-5 rockets, the advanced Amur-LNG methane launcher with reusable first stage, lunar station prototypes, and various satellites, including Russian navigation system GLONASS. The first launch of the Start-1M rocket from the Vostochny Cosmodrome is slated for 2026.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260212/russias-proton-m-rocket-with-electro-l-no-5-weather-satellite-launched-from-baikonur-1123625337.html
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russia, rocket, start-1m, topol-m, light-class conversion rocket system, icbm, intercontinental ballistic missile
russia, rocket, start-1m, topol-m, light-class conversion rocket system, icbm, intercontinental ballistic missile
Russia's New Topol-Based Start-1M Conversion Rocket Unveiled for 1st Time
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The exterior of the new Start-1M light-class conversion rocket system, based on the Topol-M intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), was presented for the first time at an exhibition in Russia's Federation Council on Wednesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The mock-up features the rocket mounted on an eight-axle chassis. Both are painted white, with "New Start" inscribed on the rocket body.
The display also included a model of Russia's new orbital station (orbital assembly to start in 2028), the mockups of Soyuz-2 and new Soyuz-5 rockets, the advanced Amur-LNG methane launcher with reusable first stage, lunar station prototypes, and various satellites, including Russian navigation system GLONASS.
The first launch of the Start-1M rocket from the Vostochny Cosmodrome is slated for 2026.