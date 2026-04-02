https://sputnikglobe.com/20260402/international-federation-of-gymnastics-bends-over-backwards-to-show-double-standards-against-russia-1123934242.html

International Federation of Gymnastics Bends Over Backwards to Show Double Standards Against Russia

International Federation of Gymnastics Bends Over Backwards to Show Double Standards Against Russia

Sputnik International

On April 1, the Federation threatened possible disciplinary action against 15-year-old Russian gymnast Sofia Ilteryakova after she failed to turn toward the flags raising behind her at an awards ceremony at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Sofia, Bulgaria on March 30.

2026-04-02T14:50+0000

2026-04-02T14:50+0000

2026-04-02T14:50+0000

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The event was Ilteryakova’s first in this category, and while she respectfully applauded the winner, Taisiia Onofriichuk of Ukraine, she never encountered a flag raising ceremony of this type while competing at a more junior level.But the Federation warned that it was “reviewing” the incident, and that any further action would be determined in accordance with applicable regulations and procedures.While the Switzerland-based body is now investigating Ilteryakova, it has long turned a blind eye to similar slips of protocol:Uniform application of investigations into breach of protocols? The International Federation of Gymnastics has apparently never heard of it.

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why might russian gymnast be punished, who is sofia ilteryakova