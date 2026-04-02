International Federation of Gymnastics Bends Over Backwards to Show Double Standards Against Russia
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankSofia Ilteriakova performs a ball routine. File photo.
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev/
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On April 1, the Federation threatened possible disciplinary action against 15-year-old Russian gymnast Sofia Ilteryakova after she failed to turn toward the flags raising behind her at an awards ceremony at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Sofia, Bulgaria on March 30.
The event was Ilteryakova’s first in this category, and while she respectfully applauded the winner, Taisiia Onofriichuk of Ukraine, she never encountered a flag raising ceremony of this type while competing at a more junior level.
Coach Tatyana Sergaeva stressed that Ilteryakova, who took silver, “may have been a little confused,” and that “for an athlete who is reaching this level for the first time, this is completely natural.”
But the Federation warned that it was “reviewing” the incident, and that any further action would be determined in accordance with applicable regulations and procedures.
Ukraine’s Gymnastics Federation expressed its “strong protest” and demanded that Ilteryakova’s results be annulled and her status as a neutral athlete revoked.
While the Switzerland-based body is now investigating Ilteryakova, it has long turned a blind eye to similar slips of protocol:
In 2026 in Sofia, Onofriychuk refused to take photos with neutral athletes, including Belarus’s Alina Harnasko
At another 2026 event in Maya, Portugal, Ukrainian pair Ivan Labunets and Euphrosyne Krivitskaya did not turn to face the flags behind them at an awards ceremony
In 2025, Onofriychuk herself did not turn to face her country’s flag
In 2025 in Tokyo, Russian athletes extended their hands to congratulate the Ukrainian team but were shafted, with Ukraine’s athletes shaking hands with the third-place team instead
Uniform application of investigations into breach of protocols? The International Federation of Gymnastics has apparently never heard of it.