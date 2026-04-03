https://sputnikglobe.com/20260403/how-long-can-us-tomahawk-missiles-stocks-last-in-iran-war-1123936819.html

How Long Can US Tomahawk Missiles Stocks Last in Iran War?

How Long Can US Tomahawk Missiles Stocks Last in Iran War?

Sputnik International

The US may exhaust its Tomahawk cruise missile stockpile in less than months at the current pace of the war on Iran.

2026-04-03T10:23+0000

2026-04-03T10:23+0000

2026-04-03T10:41+0000

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Around 850 missiles have already been used from a pre-war arsenal of nearly 4,000. At that rate, the US is burning through its Tomahawk arsenal far faster than it can replace it.Check Sputnik's infographic to find out more!

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Tomahawks depleting Sputnik International Tomahawks depleting 2026-04-03T10:23+0000 true PT0M36S

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