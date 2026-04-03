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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260403/how-long-can-us-tomahawk-missiles-stocks-last-in-iran-war-1123936819.html
How Long Can US Tomahawk Missiles Stocks Last in Iran War?
How Long Can US Tomahawk Missiles Stocks Last in Iran War?
Sputnik International
The US may exhaust its Tomahawk cruise missile stockpile in less than months at the current pace of the war on Iran.
2026-04-03T10:23+0000
2026-04-03T10:41+0000
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Around 850 missiles have already been used from a pre-war arsenal of nearly 4,000. At that rate, the US is burning through its Tomahawk arsenal far faster than it can replace it.Check Sputnik's infographic to find out more!
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Tomahawks depleting
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us tomahawk missiles stocks, tomahawk cruise missile stockpile
us tomahawk missiles stocks, tomahawk cruise missile stockpile

How Long Can US Tomahawk Missiles Stocks Last in Iran War?

10:23 GMT 03.04.2026 (Updated: 10:41 GMT 03.04.2026)
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The US may exhaust its Tomahawk cruise missile stockpile in less than months at the current pace of the war on Iran.
Around 850 missiles have already been used from a pre-war arsenal of nearly 4,000.
At that rate, the US is burning through its Tomahawk arsenal far faster than it can replace it.
Check Sputnik's infographic to find out more!
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