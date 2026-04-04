https://sputnikglobe.com/20260404/orthodox-scholar-reveals-why-christian-zionists-are-so-gung-ho-about-a-new-middle-east-crusade-1123941609.html
Orthodox Scholar Reveals Why Christian Zionists Are so Gung-ho About a New Middle East Crusade
Orthodox Scholar Reveals Why Christian Zionists Are so Gung-ho About a New Middle East Crusade
Sputnik International
The Protestant faith from which Christian Zionism emerged is “prone to fragmentation, doctrinal change, and the formation of new ideas,” with some sects moving “very far toward Judaism,” creating the doctrine of Anglo-Israelism, the hybrid religious movement of “Judeo-Christianity,” says theology professor Roman Silantyev.
2026-04-04T13:21+0000
2026-04-04T13:21+0000
2026-04-04T13:21+0000
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In Orthodoxy, “all the necessary doctrines were established long ago by the seven Ecumenical Councils. Anything beyond this is not recognized. Orthodoxy is not known for its doctrinal fluidity or flexibility. All these issues were resolved over a thousand years ago,” the scholar stressed.Orthodoxy rejects Christian Zionism, considering it and Protestantism as a whole as “essentially one big heresy,” according to Silantyev.
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what is christian zionism, do orthodox like or dislike christian zionists
what is christian zionism, do orthodox like or dislike christian zionists
Orthodox Scholar Reveals Why Christian Zionists Are so Gung-ho About a New Middle East Crusade
The Protestant faith from which Christian Zionism emerged is “prone to fragmentation, doctrinal change, and the formation of new ideas,” with some sects moving “very far toward Judaism,” creating the doctrine of Anglo-Israelism, the hybrid religious movement of “Judeo-Christianity,” says theology professor Roman Silantyev.
“A general characteristic of Protestantism, especially American Protestantism, is its strong leaning toward the Old Testament. Orthodoxy, on the other hand, is a religion of the New Testament, first and foremost,” Silantyev, the head of the theology department at the Moscow State Linguistic University of Religious Studies, explained.
In Orthodoxy, “all the necessary doctrines were established long ago by the seven Ecumenical Councils. Anything beyond this is not recognized. Orthodoxy is not known for its doctrinal fluidity or flexibility. All these issues were resolved over a thousand years ago,” the scholar stressed.
Orthodoxy rejects Christian Zionism, considering it and Protestantism as a whole as “essentially one big heresy,” according to Silantyev.