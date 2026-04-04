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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260404/orthodox-scholar-reveals-why-christian-zionists-are-so-gung-ho-about-a-new-middle-east-crusade-1123941609.html
Orthodox Scholar Reveals Why Christian Zionists Are so Gung-ho About a New Middle East Crusade
Orthodox Scholar Reveals Why Christian Zionists Are so Gung-ho About a New Middle East Crusade
Sputnik International
The Protestant faith from which Christian Zionism emerged is “prone to fragmentation, doctrinal change, and the formation of new ideas,” with some sects moving “very far toward Judaism,” creating the doctrine of Anglo-Israelism, the hybrid religious movement of “Judeo-Christianity,” says theology professor Roman Silantyev.
2026-04-04T13:21+0000
2026-04-04T13:21+0000
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In Orthodoxy, “all the necessary doctrines were established long ago by the seven Ecumenical Councils. Anything beyond this is not recognized. Orthodoxy is not known for its doctrinal fluidity or flexibility. All these issues were resolved over a thousand years ago,” the scholar stressed.Orthodoxy rejects Christian Zionism, considering it and Protestantism as a whole as “essentially one big heresy,” according to Silantyev.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260404/russian-priest-from-us-explains-growing-interest-of-young-people-in-orthodoxy-1123941001.html
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Orthodox Scholar Reveals Why Christian Zionists Are so Gung-ho About a New Middle East Crusade

13:21 GMT 04.04.2026
© AP Photo / Ariel SchalitThe Dome of the Rock and al-Aqsa mosque compound on the left and with social distancing barriers, ultra-Orthodox Jewish men pray ahead of Yom Kippur. File photo.
The Dome of the Rock and al-Aqsa mosque compound on the left and with social distancing barriers, ultra-Orthodox Jewish men pray ahead of Yom Kippur. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.04.2026
© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
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The Protestant faith from which Christian Zionism emerged is “prone to fragmentation, doctrinal change, and the formation of new ideas,” with some sects moving “very far toward Judaism,” creating the doctrine of Anglo-Israelism, the hybrid religious movement of “Judeo-Christianity,” says theology professor Roman Silantyev.
“A general characteristic of Protestantism, especially American Protestantism, is its strong leaning toward the Old Testament. Orthodoxy, on the other hand, is a religion of the New Testament, first and foremost,” Silantyev, the head of the theology department at the Moscow State Linguistic University of Religious Studies, explained.
In Orthodoxy, “all the necessary doctrines were established long ago by the seven Ecumenical Councils. Anything beyond this is not recognized. Orthodoxy is not known for its doctrinal fluidity or flexibility. All these issues were resolved over a thousand years ago,” the scholar stressed.
Orthodoxy rejects Christian Zionism, considering it and Protestantism as a whole as “essentially one big heresy,” according to Silantyev.
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