https://sputnikglobe.com/20260404/orthodox-scholar-reveals-why-christian-zionists-are-so-gung-ho-about-a-new-middle-east-crusade-1123941609.html

Orthodox Scholar Reveals Why Christian Zionists Are so Gung-ho About a New Middle East Crusade

Orthodox Scholar Reveals Why Christian Zionists Are so Gung-ho About a New Middle East Crusade

Sputnik International

The Protestant faith from which Christian Zionism emerged is “prone to fragmentation, doctrinal change, and the formation of new ideas,” with some sects moving “very far toward Judaism,” creating the doctrine of Anglo-Israelism, the hybrid religious movement of “Judeo-Christianity,” says theology professor Roman Silantyev.

2026-04-04T13:21+0000

2026-04-04T13:21+0000

2026-04-04T13:21+0000

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In Orthodoxy, “all the necessary doctrines were established long ago by the seven Ecumenical Councils. Anything beyond this is not recognized. Orthodoxy is not known for its doctrinal fluidity or flexibility. All these issues were resolved over a thousand years ago,” the scholar stressed.Orthodoxy rejects Christian Zionism, considering it and Protestantism as a whole as “essentially one big heresy,” according to Silantyev.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260404/russian-priest-from-us-explains-growing-interest-of-young-people-in-orthodoxy-1123941001.html

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