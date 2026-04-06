https://sputnikglobe.com/20260406/fifteen-vessels-pass-through-strait-of-hormuz-over-past-24-hours---reports-1123951843.html
Fifteen Vessels Pass Through Strait of Hormuz Over Past 24 Hours - Reports
Fifteen Vessels Pass Through Strait of Hormuz Over Past 24 Hours - Reports
Sputnik International
Over the past 24 hours, 15 vessels have passed through the Strait of Hormuz with Iran's permission, the Fars news agency reported on Monday.
2026-04-06T07:46+0000
2026-04-06T07:46+0000
2026-04-06T07:47+0000
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Meanwhile, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is 90% less than it was before the start of the US and Israeli operation against Iran, the report said. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, including Tehran. Iran is carrying out retaliatory strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military facilities in the Middle East. The escalation of the conflict has virtually halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key supply route for global oil and LNG. As a result, fuel prices are rising in most countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260406/us-loses-12-aircraft-in-single-operation--report-1123950928.html
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Fifteen Vessels Pass Through Strait of Hormuz Over Past 24 Hours - Reports
07:46 GMT 06.04.2026 (Updated: 07:47 GMT 06.04.2026)
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Over the past 24 hours, 15 vessels have passed through the Strait of Hormuz with Iran's permission, the Fars news agency reported on Monday.
Meanwhile, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is 90% less than it was before the start of the US and Israeli operation against Iran, the report said.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, including Tehran. Iran is carrying out retaliatory strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military facilities in the Middle East.
The escalation of the conflict has virtually halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key supply route for global oil and LNG. As a result, fuel prices are rising in most countries.