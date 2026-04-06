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The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260406/fifteen-vessels-pass-through-strait-of-hormuz-over-past-24-hours---reports-1123951843.html
Fifteen Vessels Pass Through Strait of Hormuz Over Past 24 Hours - Reports
Fifteen Vessels Pass Through Strait of Hormuz Over Past 24 Hours - Reports
Sputnik International
Over the past 24 hours, 15 vessels have passed through the Strait of Hormuz with Iran's permission, the Fars news agency reported on Monday.
2026-04-06T07:46+0000
2026-04-06T07:47+0000
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Meanwhile, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is 90% less than it was before the start of the US and Israeli operation against Iran, the report said. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, including Tehran. Iran is carrying out retaliatory strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military facilities in the Middle East. The escalation of the conflict has virtually halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key supply route for global oil and LNG. As a result, fuel prices are rising in most countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260406/us-loses-12-aircraft-in-single-operation--report-1123950928.html
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Fifteen Vessels Pass Through Strait of Hormuz Over Past 24 Hours - Reports

07:46 GMT 06.04.2026 (Updated: 07:47 GMT 06.04.2026)
© AP Photo / Morteza AkhoondiIn this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard trains a weapon toward the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Global stock markets were subdued Monday while the price of oil climbed as tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated after Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker on Friday.
In this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard trains a weapon toward the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Global stock markets were subdued Monday while the price of oil climbed as tensions in the Persian Gulf escalated after Iran's seizure of a British oil tanker on Friday. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2026
© AP Photo / Morteza Akhoondi
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Over the past 24 hours, 15 vessels have passed through the Strait of Hormuz with Iran's permission, the Fars news agency reported on Monday.
Meanwhile, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is 90% less than it was before the start of the US and Israeli operation against Iran, the report said.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, including Tehran. Iran is carrying out retaliatory strikes on Israeli territory, as well as on US military facilities in the Middle East.
The escalation of the conflict has virtually halted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key supply route for global oil and LNG. As a result, fuel prices are rising in most countries.
In this image provided by Sepahnews, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's official website, wreckage is shown at what Iran's state TV said was the site of a downed American transport plane and two helicopters involved in a rescue operation, in Isfahan province, Iran, April, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2026
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