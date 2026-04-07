https://sputnikglobe.com/20260407/chechen-republic-of-ichkeria-designated-as-terrorist-organization-banned-in-russia---fsb-1123956244.html
Chechen Republic of Ichkeria Designated as Terrorist Organization, Banned in Russia - FSB
Chechen Republic of Ichkeria Designated as Terrorist Organization, Banned in Russia - FSB
Sputnik International
The Chechen Republic of Ichkeria and its 29 branches in 14 European countries have been designated as terrorist by a court decision and banned in Russia, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said
2026-04-07T06:17+0000
2026-04-07T06:17+0000
2026-04-07T07:53+0000
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"Based on evidence collected by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), in cooperation with the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation, the Sheikh-Mansur District Court of Grozny, Chechen Republic, has issued a ruling designating the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria (CRI) and its 29 branches in 14 European countries as terrorist organizations and banning their activities in Russia," the FSB said in a statement. Members of the CRI* have been taking part in Ukraine's terrorist attacks against the people of Donbass since 2014. The organization also conducted sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Belgorod and Kursk regions, killing Russian military personnel and civilians, the FSB noted.The Chechen Republic of Ichkeria was founded in 1991 in the Chechen Republic, with its members fighting against the Russian government in the Second Chechen War. Since November 2007, it has been headed by Akhmed Zakayev, who is wanted internationally for terrorist crimes and hiding in the United Kingdom.*a terrorist organization banned in Russia
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russia, chechen republic, chechen republic of ichkeria recognized as terrorist organization
russia, chechen republic, chechen republic of ichkeria recognized as terrorist organization
Chechen Republic of Ichkeria Designated as Terrorist Organization, Banned in Russia - FSB
06:17 GMT 07.04.2026 (Updated: 07:53 GMT 07.04.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Chechen Republic of Ichkeria and its 29 branches in 14 European countries have been designated as terrorist by a court decision and banned in Russia, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday.
"Based on evidence collected by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), in cooperation with the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation, the Sheikh-Mansur District Court of Grozny, Chechen Republic, has issued a ruling designating the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria (CRI) and its 29 branches in 14 European countries as terrorist organizations and banning their activities in Russia," the FSB said in a statement.
Members of the CRI* have been taking part in Ukraine's terrorist attacks against the people of Donbass since 2014. The organization also conducted sabotage and terrorist attacks in the Belgorod and Kursk regions, killing Russian military personnel and civilians, the FSB noted.
The Chechen Republic of Ichkeria was founded in 1991 in the Chechen Republic, with its members fighting against the Russian government in the Second Chechen War. Since November 2007, it has been headed by Akhmed Zakayev, who is wanted internationally for terrorist crimes and hiding in the United Kingdom.
*a terrorist organization banned in Russia