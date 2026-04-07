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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260407/irans-ghadr-380-expands-countrys-unprecedented-missile-arsenal--1123957638.html
Iran’s Ghadr-380 Expands Country's Unprecedented Missile Arsenal
Iran’s Ghadr-380 Expands Country's Unprecedented Missile Arsenal
Sputnik International
The Iranian Ghadr-380 anti-ship missile belongs to the Paveh cruise missile family. Its high maneuverability and protection against electronic warfare enable it to deliver precise strikes against both ground and naval targets.
2026-04-07T08:58+0000
2026-04-07T09:37+0000
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From mobile launchers, Ghadr-380 can strike targets at a range of more than 1,000 km with precision. The Paveh family includes Yemeni missiles such as Quds-1 (range up to 800 km) and Quds-4 (range up to 2,000 km), which were assembled by the Houthis from Iranianian components.Check out Sputnik's infographic to find out more.
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Iran’s Ghadr-380 expands country's unprecedented missile arsenal
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Iran’s Ghadr-380 expands country's unprecedented missile arsenal
2026-04-07T08:58+0000
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Iran’s Ghadr-380 Expands Country's Unprecedented Missile Arsenal

08:58 GMT 07.04.2026 (Updated: 09:37 GMT 07.04.2026)
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The Iranian Ghadr-380 anti-ship missile belongs to the Paveh cruise missile family. Its high maneuverability and protection against electronic warfare enable it to deliver precise strikes against both ground and naval targets.
From mobile launchers, Ghadr-380 can strike targets at a range of more than 1,000 km with precision.
The Paveh family includes Yemeni missiles such as Quds-1 (range up to 800 km) and Quds-4 (range up to 2,000 km), which were assembled by the Houthis from Iranianian components.
Check out Sputnik's infographic to find out more.
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