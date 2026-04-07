https://sputnikglobe.com/20260407/irans-ghadr-380-expands-countrys-unprecedented-missile-arsenal--1123957638.html

Iran’s Ghadr-380 Expands Country's Unprecedented Missile Arsenal

Iran’s Ghadr-380 Expands Country's Unprecedented Missile Arsenal

Sputnik International

The Iranian Ghadr-380 anti-ship missile belongs to the Paveh cruise missile family. Its high maneuverability and protection against electronic warfare enable it to deliver precise strikes against both ground and naval targets.

2026-04-07T08:58+0000

2026-04-07T08:58+0000

2026-04-07T09:37+0000

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From mobile launchers, Ghadr-380 can strike targets at a range of more than 1,000 km with precision. The Paveh family includes Yemeni missiles such as Quds-1 (range up to 800 km) and Quds-4 (range up to 2,000 km), which were assembled by the Houthis from Iranianian components.Check out Sputnik's infographic to find out more.

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iran, missile, ghadr-380, missile arsenal