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North Korea Tests Advanced Weapon Systems — Reports

North Korea Tests Advanced Weapon Systems — Reports

Sputnik International

The DPRK’s Academy of Defence Science and Missile Administration conducted a series of tests of key weapon systems on April 6–8, KCNA reported.

2026-04-09T05:00+0000

2026-04-09T05:00+0000

2026-04-09T05:00+0000

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The tests included electromagnetic weapons, carbon fiber bombs, and tactical missile warheads, as well as verification of a mobile short-range anti-aircraft missile system.The Hwasongpho-11 Ka tactical ballistic missile, equipped with a cluster warhead, can “reduce to ashes any target covering an area of 6.5~7 hectares with the highest-density power,” the report said.The agency stressed that the tests are part of regular efforts to continuously develop and upgrade the DPRK’s armed forces and strengthen national defense.

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arms development, north korea, weapons development, military technology, nuclear state, nuclear weapons, nukes, arms race, kim jong un, kim jong-un, dprk