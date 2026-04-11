LIVE UPDATES: US–Iran Peace Talks in Pakistan

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Talks between the US and Iranian delegations will take place in Islamabad, with Pakistan acting as a mediator in hopes of achieving a lasting peace in the Middle East.
Ahead of the highly anticipated US-Iran peace talks, preparations are in full swing in Islamabad. Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi recently held a special meeting to review the arrangements, focusing on the security of foreign delegations. Naqvi assured that all security measures would be of the highest standards, with only authorized personnel allowed entry.
US Vice President JD Vance arrived in Islamabad, where he was welcomed by Pakistan's top officials and received at Nur Khan Airbase by Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.
The Iranian delegation, led by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, is scheduled to meet with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif before engaging in discussions with the United States, as reported by the Tasnim news agency on Saturday. The delegation also includes Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, National Security Council Secretary Ali Akbar Ahmadian, and Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati.
According to CNN, the Iranian delegation plans to evaluate the US position and its compliance with previous obligations during the initial meetings. The outcome of these discussions will determine whether the two sides will proceed with formal negotiations.
The US President Donald Trump had earlier announced a two-week ceasefire agreement with Iran, and Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi subsequently confirmed the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global shipping route for oil, petroleum products, and LNG supplies.
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12:00 GMT 11.04.2026
Trump Announces Official Start of US-Iran Talks in Islamabad
US President Donald Trump confirmed on Saturday that negotiations between US and Iranian delegations in Islamabad had officially begun.
"I asked if talks have officially started he [Trump] said yes," Kellie Meyer, a NewsNation journalist, wrote on X after speaking with the president on the phone.
Trump reportedly said that it will soon become clear whether Iran is acting in good faith. He also promised that the Strait of Hormuz will be reopened in the "not too distant future."
"I'll let you know that in a very short period of time, won't take long," Trump was quoted as saying.
11:45 GMT 11.04.2026
Pakistan PM Meets JD Vance as Islamabad Talks Kick Off
11:44 GMT 11.04.2026
Pakistan Hopes US-Iran Talks to Lead to Lasting Peace in Region - Prime Minister
Pakistan hopes that the upcoming US-Iran talks in Islamabad will open the way for a lasting peace in the region, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said during a meeting with US Vice President JD Vance on Saturday.
"Commending the commitment of both delegations to engage constructively, the Prime Minister expressed the hope that these talks would serve as a stepping stone toward durable peace in the region," the Pakistani Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said.
The ministry added that Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan's intention to continue facilitating both parties in making progress toward sustainable peace in the region.
11:02 GMT 11.04.2026
Threat of Renewed US Strikes Cannot Force Iran to Capitulate - Ex-Diplomat
The threat of new US strikes on Iran would not force it to capitulate but would only expand the conflict beyond the Middle East, retired US diplomat and former US Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Chas Freeman told RIA Novosti.
"The United States could resume its ferocious assault on Iran but doing more of the same would be very unlikely to cause Iran to capitulate. The depletion of U.S. and Israeli air and missile defenses leaves both relatively undefended against Iranian counterattacks," Freeman said.
He added that the US and Israel had their bases in the Persian Gulf "trashed" in return for dealing significant damage to Iran but without causing it to waver from its strategic objectives.
"Further such damage to Iran is possible but seems unlikely to accomplish anything other than nurturing a passion for revenge amidst an extension of the war beyond West Asia," Freeman stated.
10:29 GMT 11.04.2026
Vance Meets With Pakistani Prime Minister in Islamabad - White House
US Vice President JD Vance, who leads the US delegation at the talks with Iran, held a bilateral meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Saturday, the White House said.
"The Vice President held a bilateral meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif," the White House said in a statement to the press pool.
The White House said that the US delegation also included President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner. The Pakistani delegation included Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.
10:18 GMT 11.04.2026
Middle East Conflict Continues Due to US Inability to Control Israel - Ex-US Diplomat
The conflict in the Middle East continues due to Washington's inability to restrain Israeli aggression against Lebanon, former US diplomat and former Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Chas Freeman told Sputnik.
"The war continues due to the failure of the United States to curb Israeli aggression in Lebanon as stipulated by Iran in the ten points that were the supposed basis for the negotiations," Freeman said, referring to the draft agreement presented by Tehran.
The agreement reached by US President Donald Trump on a two-week ceasefire with Iran "was as clumsily crafted as the one in Gaza and has quickly collapsed," he said.
"The United States consulted neither Israel nor the Gulf Arabs when it agreed to this 'ceasefire' and they have not agreed to it. The war continues to escalate," Freeman said.
The Israeli military said on Wednesday that it struck Hezbollah targets in the Lebanese capital of Beirut. The Lebanese Health Ministry said that 182 people were killed and 890 others were injured by Israel's massive airstrikes on Beirut, its suburbs, and towns in southern Lebanon.
09:57 GMT 11.04.2026
Only in Pakistan: American & Iranian Jets Parked Together
08:52 GMT 11.04.2026
US-Iran Talks in Pakistan to Start on Saturday Evening, Last 1 Day - Reports
The prospective talks between Iran and the United States in Islamabad are expected to begin on Saturday evening and last one day, the Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday.
The Iranian delegation is prepared for any outcome of the talks, including the possibility that no agreement will be reached at all, Iran's state broadcaster IRIB reported.
08:49 GMT 11.04.2026
Pakistan's Army Chief Meets Iranian and US Delegations in Very Different Outfits
08:47 GMT 11.04.2026
Israel May Try to Derail US-Iran Ceasefire - Ex-UK Ambassador
Israel is likely to attempt to derail the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, although such efforts will face challenges, former UK Ambassador to Syria Peter Ford told RIA Novosti.
"Israel of course will try to spoil everything. It faces two new problems, however. [US President Donald]Trump will not be so easy to manipulate. And experience has shown that Iran cannot be bombed into submission," Ford said.
The ambassador added that Lebanon will be a main obstacle for Israel, as Tel Aviv continues to strike targets of the Lebanese movement Hezbollah.
"The irresistible force of newly empowered Iran meets the immovable object of a [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, for whom withdrawal from Lebanon would be humiliating. The whole edifice of the new balance of power may be shaken by this issue," he said.