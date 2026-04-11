LIVE UPDATES: US–Iran Peace Talks in Pakistan

Trump Announces Official Start of US-Iran Talks in Islamabad

US President Donald Trump confirmed on Saturday that negotiations between US and Iranian delegations in Islamabad had officially begun.

"I asked if talks have officially started he [Trump] said yes," Kellie Meyer, a NewsNation journalist, wrote on X after speaking with the president on the phone.

Trump reportedly said that it will soon become clear whether Iran is acting in good faith. He also promised that the Strait of Hormuz will be reopened in the "not too distant future."

"I'll let you know that in a very short period of time, won't take long," Trump was quoted as saying.