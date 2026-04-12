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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/honoring-yuri-gagarin-first-human-in-space--1123975122.html
Honoring Yuri Gagarin, First Human in Space
Honoring Yuri Gagarin, First Human in Space
Sputnik International
Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin made history aboard the "Vostok" spacecraft. On April 12, Russia celebrates Cosmonautics Day to honor Gagarin’s landmark achievement.
2026-04-12T12:06+0000
2026-04-12T12:06+0000
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The "Vostok-1" spacecraft was launched at 6:07 a.m. GMT from the steppes of Kazakhstan. It took off from the at the time relatively unknown Baikonur Cosmodrome – and its pilot Yuri Gagarin became the first human to journey into outer space. The event was a massive step for human space travel.To honor Gagarin’s landmark achievement, we’ve brought the best photos of him to life using AI.
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honoring yuri gagarin, the first human in space
honoring yuri gagarin, the first human in space

Honoring Yuri Gagarin, First Human in Space

12:06 GMT 12.04.2026
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Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin made history on April 12, 1961, when he completed a 108-minute mission to orbit the Earth on board the Vostok spacecraft.
The "Vostok-1" spacecraft was launched at 6:07 a.m. GMT from the steppes of Kazakhstan. It took off from the at the time relatively unknown Baikonur Cosmodrome – and its pilot Yuri Gagarin became the first human to journey into outer space. The event was a massive step for human space travel.
To honor Gagarin’s landmark achievement, we’ve brought the best photos of him to life using AI.
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