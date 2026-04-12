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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/russia-celebrates-65th-anniversary-of-yuri-gagarins-first-human-spaceflight-1123974101.html
Russia Celebrates 65th Anniversary of Yuri Gagarin's First Human Spaceflight
Russia Celebrates 65th Anniversary of Yuri Gagarin's First Human Spaceflight
Sputnik International
Celebrated on April 12, Cosmonautics Day - also known as the International Day of Human Space Flight - honors the memory and historic achievement of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin.
2026-04-12T09:38+0000
2026-04-12T09:38+0000
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The Soviet Air Force pilot became the first person to travel into space aboard the Vostok spacecraft. The historic 108-minute mission launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome and completed one orbit of Earth.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250111/gagarin-center-65-years-of-cosmonaut-training-excellence-and-counting-1121409777.html
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Russia celebrates 65th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin's first human spaceflight
Sputnik International
Russia celebrates 65th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin's first human spaceflight
2026-04-12T09:38+0000
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celebrated on april 12, cosmonautics day, yuri gagarin's first human spaceflight
celebrated on april 12, cosmonautics day, yuri gagarin's first human spaceflight

Russia Celebrates 65th Anniversary of Yuri Gagarin's First Human Spaceflight

09:38 GMT 12.04.2026
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Celebrated on April 12, Cosmonautics Day - also known as the International Day of Human Space Flight - honors the memory and historic achievement of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin.
The Soviet Air Force pilot became the first person to travel into space aboard the Vostok spacecraft.
The historic 108-minute mission launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome and completed one orbit of Earth.
Russia's best-in-the-world Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center marks 65th anniversary - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2025
Russia
Gagarin Center: 65 Years of Cosmonaut Training Excellence, and Counting
11 January 2025, 19:18 GMT
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