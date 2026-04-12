https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/russia-celebrates-65th-anniversary-of-yuri-gagarins-first-human-spaceflight-1123974101.html

Russia Celebrates 65th Anniversary of Yuri Gagarin's First Human Spaceflight

Russia Celebrates 65th Anniversary of Yuri Gagarin's First Human Spaceflight

Sputnik International

Celebrated on April 12, Cosmonautics Day - also known as the International Day of Human Space Flight - honors the memory and historic achievement of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin.

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2026-04-12T09:38+0000

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yuri gagarin

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first flight

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The Soviet Air Force pilot became the first person to travel into space aboard the Vostok spacecraft. The historic 108-minute mission launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome and completed one orbit of Earth.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250111/gagarin-center-65-years-of-cosmonaut-training-excellence-and-counting-1121409777.html

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Russia celebrates 65th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin's first human spaceflight Sputnik International Russia celebrates 65th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin's first human spaceflight 2026-04-12T09:38+0000 true PT1M28S

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celebrated on april 12, cosmonautics day, yuri gagarin's first human spaceflight