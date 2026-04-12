International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/space-race-goes-multipolar-1123974631.html
Space Race Goes Multipolar
Space Race Goes Multipolar
Sputnik International
From Russia's early strides to India's Mars orbit, China's space station, Iran’s rocket advancements, Brazil's growing program, and South Africa's satellite launches — countries are shaping the future of space.
2026-04-12T17:35+0000
2026-04-12T17:35+0000
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/0c/1123974281_115:0:1672:876_1920x0_80_0_0_3ed98e7ed93c013d064ac876389c1fa7.jpg
russia
mars
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
The space race goes multipolar
Sputnik International
The space race goes multipolar
2026-04-12T17:35+0000
true
PT2M07S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/0c/1123974281_310:0:1478:876_1920x0_80_0_0_2853e58206bb1b1401a607a97de3fd8f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
space race goes multipolar, satellite launches, new global players shape the final frontier
space race goes multipolar, satellite launches, new global players shape the final frontier

Space Race Goes Multipolar

17:35 GMT 12.04.2026
© Sputnik
Subscribe
From Russia's early strides to India's Mars orbit, China's space station, Iran’s rocket advancements, Brazil's growing program, and South Africa's satellite launches — BRICS+ countries are shaping the future of space.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала