https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/space-race-goes-multipolar-1123974631.html
Space Race Goes Multipolar
Space Race Goes Multipolar
Sputnik International
From Russia's early strides to India's Mars orbit, China's space station, Iran’s rocket advancements, Brazil's growing program, and South Africa's satellite launches — countries are shaping the future of space.
2026-04-12T17:35+0000
2026-04-12T17:35+0000
2026-04-12T17:35+0000
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The space race goes multipolar
Sputnik International
The space race goes multipolar
2026-04-12T17:35+0000
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space race goes multipolar, satellite launches, new global players shape the final frontier
space race goes multipolar, satellite launches, new global players shape the final frontier
Space Race Goes Multipolar
From Russia's early strides to India's Mars orbit, China's space station, Iran’s rocket advancements, Brazil's growing program, and South Africa's satellite launches — BRICS+ countries are shaping the future of space.