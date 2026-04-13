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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/gwador-to-central-asia-route-opens-as-pakistan-mediates-us-iran-talks-1123982564.html
Gwador-to-Central Asia Route Opens as Pakistan Mediates US-Iran Talks
Gwador-to-Central Asia Route Opens as Pakistan Mediates US-Iran Talks
Sputnik International
Pakistan has officially launched a new transit corridor connecting its ports to Central Asian markets through Iranian territory.
2026-04-13T16:02+0000
2026-04-13T16:02+0000
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Pakistan just opened a new trade route to Central Asia through Iran. The first shipment, frozen beef, left Gwadar Port for Tashkent on Monday. Here's what you need to know Route: The corridor starts at Gwadar Port in southern Pakistan, crosses into Iran via the Gabd–Rimdan border point, and proceeds to Central Asia. Framework: It operates under the UN‑based TIR customs transit system. This UN-backed system allows sealed trucks to cross multiple borders with minimal inspections, turning a complicated detour through Iran into a fast, practical trade route. Key Benefits: Reduced transit times and lower logistics costs Direct access between South Asian and Central Asian markets (combined population of ~70 million) Increased cargo throughput at Karachi and Gwadar ports. An alternative to Afghan routes: Following border clashes with Taliban forces in October 2025, Pakistan closed the Torkham and Chaman crossings, disrupting trade and cutting off access to landlocked Central Asian markets Geopolitical Context: The corridor's launch coincides with Pakistan's role as a mediator in US‑Iran peace talks. It is also linked to the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), as China seeks to connect the route with Central Asian markets.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260401/bottlenecks-and-breakthroughs-can-pakistan-seize-its-moment-as-a-logistics-hub-1123931074.html
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Gwador-to-Central Asia Route Opens as Pakistan Mediates US-Iran Talks

16:02 GMT 13.04.2026
© AFP 2023 / AAMIR QURESHIA Chinese worker stands near trucks carrying goods during the opening of a trade project in Gwadar port, some 700 kms west of the Pakistani city of Karachi on November 13, 2016.
A Chinese worker stands near trucks carrying goods during the opening of a trade project in Gwadar port, some 700 kms west of the Pakistani city of Karachi on November 13, 2016. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2026
© AFP 2023 / AAMIR QURESHI
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Pakistan has officially launched a new transit corridor connecting its ports to Central Asian markets through Iranian territory.
Pakistan just opened a new trade route to Central Asia through Iran. The first shipment, frozen beef, left Gwadar Port for Tashkent on Monday.
Here's what you need to know
Route:
The corridor starts at Gwadar Port in southern Pakistan, crosses into Iran via the Gabd–Rimdan border point, and proceeds to Central Asia.
Framework:
It operates under the UN‑based TIR customs transit system. This UN-backed system allows sealed trucks to cross multiple borders with minimal inspections, turning a complicated detour through Iran into a fast, practical trade route.
Key Benefits:
Reduced transit times and lower logistics costs Direct access between South Asian and Central Asian markets (combined population of ~70 million) Increased cargo throughput at Karachi and Gwadar ports.
Ali Khizar, Director of Research at Business Recorder - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.04.2026
Analysis
Bottlenecks and Breakthroughs: Can Pakistan Seize Its Moment As a Logistics Hub?
1 April, 16:01 GMT
An alternative to Afghan routes:
Following border clashes with Taliban forces in October 2025, Pakistan closed the Torkham and Chaman crossings, disrupting trade and cutting off access to landlocked Central Asian markets
Geopolitical Context:
The corridor's launch coincides with Pakistan's role as a mediator in US‑Iran peace talks. It is also linked to the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), as China seeks to connect the route with Central Asian markets.
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