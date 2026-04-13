https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/gwador-to-central-asia-route-opens-as-pakistan-mediates-us-iran-talks-1123982564.html
Gwador-to-Central Asia Route Opens as Pakistan Mediates US-Iran Talks
Gwador-to-Central Asia Route Opens as Pakistan Mediates US-Iran Talks
Sputnik International
Pakistan has officially launched a new transit corridor connecting its ports to Central Asian markets through Iranian territory.
2026-04-13T16:02+0000
2026-04-13T16:02+0000
2026-04-13T16:02+0000
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Pakistan just opened a new trade route to Central Asia through Iran. The first shipment, frozen beef, left Gwadar Port for Tashkent on Monday. Here's what you need to know Route: The corridor starts at Gwadar Port in southern Pakistan, crosses into Iran via the Gabd–Rimdan border point, and proceeds to Central Asia. Framework: It operates under the UN‑based TIR customs transit system. This UN-backed system allows sealed trucks to cross multiple borders with minimal inspections, turning a complicated detour through Iran into a fast, practical trade route. Key Benefits: Reduced transit times and lower logistics costs Direct access between South Asian and Central Asian markets (combined population of ~70 million) Increased cargo throughput at Karachi and Gwadar ports. An alternative to Afghan routes: Following border clashes with Taliban forces in October 2025, Pakistan closed the Torkham and Chaman crossings, disrupting trade and cutting off access to landlocked Central Asian markets Geopolitical Context: The corridor's launch coincides with Pakistan's role as a mediator in US‑Iran peace talks. It is also linked to the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), as China seeks to connect the route with Central Asian markets.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260401/bottlenecks-and-breakthroughs-can-pakistan-seize-its-moment-as-a-logistics-hub-1123931074.html
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pakistan gwador tashkent iran
pakistan gwador tashkent iran
Gwador-to-Central Asia Route Opens as Pakistan Mediates US-Iran Talks
Pakistan has officially launched a new transit corridor connecting its ports to Central Asian markets through Iranian territory.
Pakistan just opened a new trade route to Central Asia through Iran. The first shipment, frozen beef, left Gwadar Port for Tashkent on Monday.
Here's what you need to know
The corridor starts at Gwadar Port in southern Pakistan, crosses into Iran via the Gabd–Rimdan border point, and proceeds to Central Asia.
It operates under the UN‑based TIR customs transit system. This UN-backed system allows sealed trucks to cross multiple borders with minimal inspections, turning a complicated detour through Iran into a fast, practical trade route.
Reduced transit times and lower logistics costs Direct access between South Asian and Central Asian markets (combined population of ~70 million) Increased cargo throughput at Karachi and Gwadar ports.
An alternative to Afghan routes:
Following border clashes with Taliban forces in October 2025, Pakistan closed the Torkham and Chaman crossings, disrupting trade and cutting off access to landlocked Central Asian markets
The corridor's launch coincides with Pakistan's role as a mediator in US‑Iran peace talks. It is also linked to the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), as China seeks to connect the route with Central Asian markets.