https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/gwador-to-central-asia-route-opens-as-pakistan-mediates-us-iran-talks-1123982564.html

Gwador-to-Central Asia Route Opens as Pakistan Mediates US-Iran Talks

Gwador-to-Central Asia Route Opens as Pakistan Mediates US-Iran Talks

Sputnik International

Pakistan has officially launched a new transit corridor connecting its ports to Central Asian markets through Iranian territory.

2026-04-13T16:02+0000

2026-04-13T16:02+0000

2026-04-13T16:02+0000

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Pakistan just opened a new trade route to Central Asia through Iran. The first shipment, frozen beef, left Gwadar Port for Tashkent on Monday. Here's what you need to know Route: The corridor starts at Gwadar Port in southern Pakistan, crosses into Iran via the Gabd–Rimdan border point, and proceeds to Central Asia. Framework: It operates under the UN‑based TIR customs transit system. This UN-backed system allows sealed trucks to cross multiple borders with minimal inspections, turning a complicated detour through Iran into a fast, practical trade route. Key Benefits: Reduced transit times and lower logistics costs Direct access between South Asian and Central Asian markets (combined population of ~70 million) Increased cargo throughput at Karachi and Gwadar ports. An alternative to Afghan routes: Following border clashes with Taliban forces in October 2025, Pakistan closed the Torkham and Chaman crossings, disrupting trade and cutting off access to landlocked Central Asian markets Geopolitical Context: The corridor's launch coincides with Pakistan's role as a mediator in US‑Iran peace talks. It is also linked to the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), as China seeks to connect the route with Central Asian markets.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260401/bottlenecks-and-breakthroughs-can-pakistan-seize-its-moment-as-a-logistics-hub-1123931074.html

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