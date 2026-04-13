https://sputnikglobe.com/20260413/putin-holds-talks-with-indonesian-president-prabowo-subianto-1123978681.html

Putin Holds Talks With Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto

Putin Holds Talks With Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto

Sputnik International

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has arrived in Moscow on an official visit, where he is set to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

2026-04-13T11:40+0000

2026-04-13T11:40+0000

2026-04-13T11:40+0000

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Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomes Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto for talks in Moscow.The two leaders are expected to discuss the current state and prospects for deepening the Russian–Indonesian strategic partnership, as well as key international and regional issues, the Kremlin previously said.The leaders last met four months ago, when Subianto paid a working visit to Moscow in December.At the time, Putin noted the strong pace of growth in bilateral trade and economic ties, as well as prospects in the energy sector, including nuclear power. He reaffirmed Russia's readiness for cooperation in this area if Indonesia considers engaging Russian specialists.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

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